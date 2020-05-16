Choi Ji Woo Welcomes Birth Of First Child

Choi Ji Woo is now a mom!

On Might 16, it was reported that Choi Ji Woo gave beginning to her daughter within the morning.

Her company YG Leisure confirmed the information and said, “Choi Ji Woo gave beginning to her daughter this morning. Each the mom and daughter are in good well being. Choi Ji Woo is presently resting and recuperating. We want to thank everybody who has been sending of their congratulations.”

Choi Ji Woo tied the knot together with her non-celebrity husband in March 2018, and introduced that they have been anticipating their first little one collectively in December 2019. The actress drew an excessive amount of public consideration and help for her being pregnant as she is popping 45 years outdated [by international reckoning] this 12 months.

Congratulations to the blissful household!

Supply (1) (2)