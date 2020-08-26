Choi Jin Hyuk And Park Ju Hyun Couldn’t Be Any More Different In Poster For New Zombie Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Zombie Detective” has unveiled a brand new poster of its characters!

“Zombie Detective” is a brand new thriller comedy a couple of zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for the reality about his previous.

On August 24, the manufacturing firm RaemongRaein revealed the drama’s latest poster, which depicts every character exhibiting off their individuality amidst a creepy and darkish backdrop.

Choi Jin Hyuk, who provides off an unnerving vibe within the poster, will star as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. In the meantime, Park Ju Hyun will play Gong Seon Ji, a author for an investigative journalism program. In the poster, she seems as if she’s able to tackle something. The 2 primary characters every create a totally totally different temper as they preview an thrilling story of coexistence between zombies and people.

Moreover, Kwon Hwa Woon, who will painting Cha Do Hyun, appears to be like stunned whereas Tae Dangle Ho and Lee Joong Okay seem to be in an pressing state of affairs as characters Lee Sung Rok and Wang Wei. Alternatively, Hwang Bo Ra’s character Gong Solar Younger appears somewhat relaxed. Subsequent to her is Ahn Se Ha, who performs Lee Tae Kyun, and he wears an attention-grabbing shirt that reads, “ZOMBIE.”

“Zombie Detective” was initially deliberate to premiere on August 31 as a follow-up to “To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me,” however its premiere was postponed after the continuing drama halted filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic and canceled this week’s episode. KBS has quickly halted manufacturing of its primary dramas from August 24 to August 30.

The press convention for “Zombie Detective,” which was scheduled for August 27, has been postponed as effectively.

In the meantime, compensate for the most recent episode of "To All of the Guys Who Beloved Me" under:

