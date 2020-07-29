Choi Jin Hyuk And Park Ju Hyun Showcase Quirky Chemistry As An Unlikely Duo In Upcoming KBS Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Zombie Detective” (working title) has shared new stills of Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Ju Hyun!

“Zombie Detective” is a brand new “human comedy” a few zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective so as to hunt down the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk shall be starring as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who finds himself struggling to adapt to his new life and coexisting with people. Park Ju Hyun shall be taking up the position of Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unmatched optimism, tenacity, and sense of justice.

The brand new stills present Gong Seon Ji smiling brightly and attempting to make eye contact with Kim Moo Younger, who seems to be away in annoyance. In their modern trench coats, they bear an uncanny resemblance to the well-known detective companions Sherlock Holmes and Watson. Kim Moo Younger and Gong Seon Ji make drama followers curious with their distinctive chemistry, and everybody’s desperate to learn the way they grew to become shut within the first place and what mysteries they may encounter sooner or later.

“Zombie Detective” is at present scheduled to premiere later this 12 months, following the conclusion of KBS 2TV’s romantic comedy “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me.”

