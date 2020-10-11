Choi Jin Hyuk Erupts In Rage After A Tense Confrontation In “Zombie Detective”

KBS 2TV’s “Zombie Detective” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

“Zombie Detective” is a comedy a couple of zombie in his second yr of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk stars as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. Park Ju Hyun performs Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unequalled optimism, tenacity, and a way of justice.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Kim Moo Younger started to make the most of the possessions he had on him when he was reincarnated to be able to discover out extra about his previous. Because of a reminiscence that flitted throughout his thoughts, he realized that he was part of a kidnapping and homicide case. On the finish of the episode, the witness Oh Hyung Chul (Lee Ga Seop) held Kim Moo Younger’s lighter in his hand as he ominously stated, “You managed to remain alive,” suggesting that he may very well be linked to the unsolved homicide case in addition to Kim Moo Younger’s loss of life.

New stills preview a tense confrontation between Kim Moo Younger and Oh Hyung Chul. Unable to carry again his anger, Kim Moo Younger grabs Oh Hyung Chul by his collar as he stares him down. One other nonetheless reveals the zombie leaning again to let loose a scream into the pouring rain.

The brand new episode will see Kim Moo Younger getting nearer to the solutions of his mysterious previous via his dialog with Oh Hyung Chul. Viewers are questioning about his true id in addition to whether or not or not he’ll have the ability to work out his previous and turn into a human once more.

The subsequent episode of “Zombie Detective” airs on October 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

