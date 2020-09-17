Choi Jin Hyuk Gives Park Ju Hyun A Shock In Upcoming Drama “Zombie Detective”

Choi Jin Hyuk and Park Ju Hyun have a stunning first encounter within the upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Zombie Detective”!

The brand new Monday-Tuesday drama is a comedy a couple of zombie in his second yr of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk shall be starring as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexist with people. Park Ju Hyun will tackle the function of Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unmatched optimism, tenacity, and a way of justice.

On September 16, KBS 2TV gave a better have a look at Kim Moo Younger and Gong Seon Ji’s first assembly.

In the stills, Kim Moo Younger faces Gong Seon Ji together with his mouth broad open, as if he’s managed by his pure instincts as a zombie. Operating into him at nighttime, Gong Seon Ji is stunned, and the duo’s first encounter creates an eerie temper. What’s going to develop into of their relationship after the damaging incident?

“Zombie Detective” premieres September 21 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

Try a teaser for the drama beneath!

