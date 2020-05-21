Choi Jin Hyuk In Talks To Star In Zombie Drama

Choi Jin Hyuk could also be starring in a brand new drama!

On Could 20, Ilgan Sports activities reported that Choi Jin Hyuk might be starring because the lead of the brand new KBS 2TV drama “Zombie Detective” (literal title).

Following experiences, Choi Jin Hyuk’s company clarified, “Choi Jin Hyuk has obtained the supply to star in KBS 2TV’s new drama ‘Zombie Detective,’ and he’s at present reviewing the supply.” They added, “There are a lot of initiatives he’s contemplating, and nothing is confirmed.”

“Zombie Detective” is a survival comedy drama a few zombie who struggles within the human world after taking over a brand new id as a detective following his resurrection 4 years in the past. The drama will ship a brand new type of leisure with a refreshing and distinctive zombie character that possesses each an attractive and wild charisma with an unlucky backstory about why he wasn’t turned to ashes.

If he decides to just accept the supply, Choi Jin Hyuk might be taking over the function of the detective company CEO Kim Moo Younger. After shedding his reminiscences of the previous, Kim Moo Younger decides to humbly settle for his new destiny as a zombie. In order to outlive, he hides within the hills whereas correcting his pronunciation and strolling. Finally, he discovers the corpse of somebody who had no household or buddies, and he infiltrates the village after taking over a brand new id as “Kim Moo Younger.” Lastly, he turns into a detective, which begins the second act of his zombie life.

Since final 12 months, Choi Jin Hyuk has been busy with quite a few initiatives together with SBS’s “The Final Empress,” KBS2’s “Justice,” and OCN’s “Rugal.”

“Zombie Detective” might be helmed by director Shim Jae Hyun, one of many co-directors of “The Producers,” and written by scriptwriter Baek Eun Jin.

In the meantime, watch Choi Jin Hyuk in “The Final Empress” beneath:

