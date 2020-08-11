Choi Jin Hyuk Is A Perfectly Human Zombie In Upcoming KBS Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Zombie Detective” (literal title) has unveiled one other glimpse of Choi Jin Hyuk!

“Zombie Detective” is a brand new “human comedy” a few zombie in his second yr of resurrection who turns into a detective with a view to hunt down the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk might be starring as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective who finds himself struggling to adapt to his new life and coexisting with people.

In contrast to the scary zombies seen in standard movies and dramas, Kim Moo Younger might be a superbly articulate and clever zombie who boats a formidable physique and a coronary heart of gold besides.

The newly launched pictures present the human facet of Kim Moo Younger. Along with his eyebrows furrowed as if he’s deep in thought, Kim Moo Younger has all of the makings of an ideal zombie who is ready to categorical his feelings. The second picture reveals him together with his arms folded and his eyes lowered in contemplation.

All through the drama, Kim Moo Younger is anticipated to remedy circumstances in a refreshing method utilizing his instinctive investigation abilities and his skill to sympathize with human feelings. Alongside for the journey is Gong Seon Ji (Park Ju Hyun), a author of an investigative journalism program with unequalled optimism, tenacity, and sense of justice. The pair will take viewers on an exhilarating journey as they uncover the items of Kim Moo Younger’s mysterious previous. In addition, the quirky chemistry between the unlikely duo is certain to present loads of laughs.

“Zombie Detective” is presently scheduled to premiere later this yr, following the conclusion of KBS 2TV’s romantic comedy “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me.”

Try the most recent episode of “To All of the Guys Who Liked Me” under!

