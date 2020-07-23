Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Ju Hyun, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Zombie Detective Drama

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Zombie Detective” (working title) has launched photos of its first script studying!

The drama is a “human comedy” a couple of zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective in pursuit of his previous, all of the whereas doing his greatest to coexist with people. Will probably be produced by the variability division at KBS (“The Producers,” “Go Again Couple“), and directed by Shim Jae Hyun (co-director of “The Producers”) and written by Baek Eun Jin.

The solid and crew lately gathered for his or her first script studying. Shim Jae Hyun thanked all of the actors and commented, “I’ll do my greatest to make this a treasured and particular reminiscence when we glance again on it.” Baek Eun Jin joked, “I hope we are able to end this efficiently with out being bitten by any zombies.”

Choi Jin Hyuk will play Kim Moo Younger, a good-looking zombie with an unbelievable physique. It’s been two years since he resurrected as a zombie and misplaced his reminiscence, and after unbelievable effort to right his inarticulate speech and awkward gait, he finds a brand new starting as a detective. The actor shared, “I actually loved studying the script, and I believed it will be exhausting to make it right into a drama, however it is going to be effective so long as I play my position proper.”

Park Ju Hyun shall be taking over the position of Gong Seon Ji, a author of an investigative journalism program with unmatched optimism, tenacity, and sense of justice. When a witness of a case she’s investigating is attacked by an unknown assailant, she leaves the business in shock. She later encounters zombie detective Kim Moo Younger and begins working at his workplace. The actress stated, “It’s an honor to work with good actors in a great drama. I’ll do my greatest!”

Later, when the script studying started, the actors shortly immersed into their given roles and labored completely collectively. Choi Jin Hyuk drew consideration along with his charismatic charms, whereas Park Ju Hyun portrayed the robust and brilliant traits of her character. The 2 hinted there shall be incredible chemistry between a zombie detective and a tenacious author.

Kwon Hwa Woon immediately reworked into Cha Do Hyun, a violent crime detective, whereas Hwang Bo Ra and Ahn Se Ha showcased a reasonable couple as Gong Seon Ji’s older sister Gong Solar Younger and Lee Tae Kyun, respectively.

Tae Cling Ho took on the position of Lee Seong Rok, the proprietor of a detective company, and he portrayed a comical teamwork with Lee Jung Okay who performs Need Wei, a Korean-Chinese language worker. As well as, Park Dong Bin elevated the immersion stage of the drama along with his honest charisma as Hwang Chun Seop, the group chief of the violent crime group, whereas Lim Se Joo, who performs Gong Seon Ji’s buddy Bo Ra and proprietor of an gut restaurant, confirmed off her energetic, distinctive charms. Bae Yoo Ram, who made a particular look for the drama, become a producer at a broadcasting station and confirmed a strong efficiency along with his appearing abilities.

“Zombie Detective” will premiere within the second half of this 12 months.

