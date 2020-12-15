Choi Jin Hyuk Talks About Making A Special Appearance On “Mr. Queen”

Choi Jin Hyuk not too long ago made a particular look through the premiere of tvN’s “Mr. Queen”!

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable instances whose soul turns into trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. Shin Hye Solar stars as Kim So Yong, the queen with the soul of a contemporary man inside her.

Spoilers

Choi Jin Hyuk made a particular look within the December 12 premiere as Jang Bong Hwan in his authentic physique as a cocky chef who works on the Blue Home. After he falls right into a swimming pool and is kissed by Kim So Yong, he wakes up in Kim So Yong’s physique. Ranging from episode two, Choi Jin Hyuk additionally narrates some traces from his character’s perspective in his new physique.

A supply from his company acknowledged, “Though it’s only a cameo look, he watched Shin Hye Solar act earlier than he started filming and did his greatest to set a tone that she might match. It was an honor for him to work with director Yoon Sung Sik. Though it was a brief look, he was grateful for having the ability to act out such a novel function and take a look at a brand new problem. Please present a whole lot of love for ‘Mr. Queen,’ which has such a enjoyable premise.”

On Instagram, Choi Jin Hyuk uploaded a clip from the drama and wrote, “Did you take pleasure in watching the primary two episodes of ‘Mr. Queen’? It was an honor to work on this challenge. I noticed the scripts for future episodes they usually have been actually humorous. Please present it a whole lot of love and assist! (The underwater filming was fairly tough… They mentioned it was only a cameo… I used to be tricked, haha.) However I had a lot enjoyable filming. Preventing to the ‘Mr. Queen’ workforce!”

Watch “Mr. Queen” under!

