Choi Jin Hyuk Talks About Playing An Unusual Kind Of Zombie In New Drama

Choi Jin Hyuk gave a glimpse of his character from KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Zombie Detective”!

“Zombie Detective” is a brand new thriller comedy a couple of zombie in his second 12 months of resurrection who turns into a detective and desperately searches for the reality about his previous. Choi Jin Hyuk will star as Kim Moo Younger, the titular zombie detective, who struggles to adapt to his new life and coexisting with people.

On why he needed to hitch the drama, Choi Jin Hyuk stated, “Fairly than appearing in ways in which I can all the time do, I needed to point out viewers a brand new facet of myself.”

Choi Jin Hyuk went on to explain his character. He stated, “As a result of Kim Moo Younger is a zombie who’s nice and somewhat human, I feel lots of people can have enjoyable watching the drama.”

He continued, “Kim Moo Younger is just not one-dimensional, and he’s a wise zombie who thinks of the way to dwell alongside people. Versus different zombie characters, Kim Moo Younger spends time with people and experiences the variety of human society. He additionally begins to grasp them higher after attending to really feel a sense of affection.”

Choi Jin Hyuk shared that he’s much like his character as a result of they each carry tasks and have goofy sides to them, particularly when Kim Moo Younger tries to cover the truth that he’s a zombie. Choi Jin Hyuk added, “I paid quite a lot of consideration to my seems to be able to painting a good-looking zombie who’s cool, cute, and never very disgusting. Currently, I’ve been making use of one face masks a day.”

“Zombie Detective” premieres on August 31 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try a poster for the drama right here!

