Choi Jong Hoon Takes Case To Supreme Court As He Files Appeal Over Prison Sentence

Choi Jong Hoon has now submitted an enchantment towards his jail sentence over expenses of aggravated rape.

The previous FTISLAND member had initially obtained a five-year jail sentence for expenses together with aggravated rape (refers to rape that includes two or extra perpetrators), whereas Jung Joon Younger had been charged initially with six years in jail. The defendants and prosecution each appealed this ruling, and so new trials started.

On the second trial on Might 12, the court docket acknowledged, “The truth that Choi Jong Hoon reached an settlement with the sufferer has significantly affected his sentencing. Nevertheless, he continues to disclaim the fees and lacks honest self-reflection.” Nevertheless, they thought of the truth that he had reached an settlement with the sufferer, and his jail sentence was diminished to 2 years and 6 months.

Then again, Jung Joon Younger had not submitted a written settlement with the sufferer, and his sentence was diminished to 5 years. The day after the trial, Jung Joon Younger submitted an enchantment, and his lawyer defined the explanation behind their resolution. The prosecution submitted an enchantment quickly after the trial.

On Might 18, Choi Jong Hoon’s lawyer additionally filed an enchantment to the Seoul Excessive Court to object to the sentence he obtained in the enchantment trial.

Choi Jong Hoon’s case, as with Jung Joon Younger’s case, will now be heading to the Supreme Court.

