Choi Kang Hee And Lee Re Show Fun Chemistry As Older And Younger Versions Of The Same Character

KBS’s upcoming drama “Howdy, Me!” has launched new stills of Choi Kang Hee and Lee Re.

“Howdy, Me” is a fantasy romantic comedy a couple of 37-year-old lady named Ban Ha Ni (Choi Kang Hee) who has hit a droop in work and love and is visited by her 17-year-old self (Lee Re), who was stuffed with ardour and unafraid to tackle the world.

The two variations of Ban Ha Ni are in full distinction, virtually as as in the event that they have been totally different characters, however have plenty of similarities that viewers will discover. Choi Kang Hee and Lee Re have proven nice chemistry since their first script studying and their synchronization has solely improved with every filming. Each actresses even have some similarities of their careers, with each beginning to behave at an early age and increase spectacular filmographies.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “The casting of Choi Kang Hee and Lee Re is the strongest weapon that our drama has. Each actors have been pulling off the function of Ban Ha Ni’s two extremes completely on set. Though they’re taking part in the identical character, they work onerous to indicate their similarities and variations.”

“Howdy, Me!” additionally launched stills of Eum Moon Suk, who performs Ahn So Ni, a washed-up former high star with a secret in his previous. He was No. 1 in casting and commercials and was known as “Honey So Ni” for his attractiveness and candy picture, however he fell quick when his true character as an conceited materialist was revealed.

Though his identify is price nothing now, he nonetheless pretends to be a high star, however he additionally has a secret that he desires to maintain perpetually buried. His request to have personal bathrooms put in on all his units was regarded as a part of his “diva” angle, nevertheless it is usually because he has a delicate bowel situation. As a consequence of congenital lactose intolerance, he has to run proper to the lavatory each time he consumes milk.

Ahn So Ni is predicted to be a comic book character who will make viewers snicker together with his oddball mixture of an inferiority complicated as a result of his former star standing and his fervent want to maintain his lactose intolerance a secret.

“Howdy, Me!” premieres on February 17 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Try Lee Re within the drama “Witch’s Courtroom“!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)