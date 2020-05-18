Choi Kang Hee And Lee Sang Yeob Encounter Danger + Yoo In Young Makes Dinner For U-KISS’s Jun In “Good Casting”

SBS’s motion comedy drama “Good Casting” has shared new stills forward of the upcoming episode.

“Good Casting” tells the story of three proficient feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who had been compelled to turn into pencil-pushers till someday, they get the prospect to exit into the sphere once more on an undercover mission.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, it was revealed in a flashback scene that firm CEO Yoon Seok Ho’s (Lee Sang Yeob’s) old flame was his tutor Baek Chan Mi (Choi Kang Hee). The brand new stills present Yoon Seok Ho livid as he witnesses Baek Chan Mi at risk. After working into somebody at a relaxation cease and quarreling forwards and backwards, Baek Chan Mi unleashes her abilities as a high agent to carry down her assailant.

Nonetheless, when Baek Chan Mi spots Yoon Seok Ho, her fierce expression adjustments to concern as she hides behind him. Yoon Seok Ho sports activities anger on his face as he confronts the attacker. Curiosity is mounting over why the 2 ended up at a relaxation cease, and whether or not or not Yoon Seok Ho will discover out the true identification of his secretary who eerily resembles his old flame.

The producers commented, “The 2 characters add sweetness and enjoyable within the midst of all of the tense motion. Hold a watch out for a way their relationship will progress.”

In the meantime, spy Im Ye Eun (Yoo In Young) and rising star Kang Woo Gained (Jun) shock viewers with uncharacteristic sweetness. In the photographs, Im Ye Eun goes to Kang Woo Gained’s home and dons an apron to organize a improbable dinner for him. Kang Woo Gained appears on the desk filled with dishes as if in disbelief, however Im Ye Eun doesn’t seem glad primarily based on the sullen look on her face.

Kang Woo Gained sits on the desk within the last photos, wanting up at Im Ye Eun with a candy smile. What might be the rationale for Im Ye Eun going to his home, and the way will their relationship progress?

When filming for the scene, Yoo In Young and Jun ready by studying via their traces collectively a number of occasions and deciding on gestures to make use of. Jun made everybody on set burst into laughter when he noticed all of the meals on the desk and requested, “Can I eat this after we end filming?”

The producers commented on the pair’s relationship, saying, “The actors are completely satisfied to see that there are a lot of followers who need scenes displaying Yoo In Young and Jun’s chemistry. You possibly can undoubtedly anticipate to see extra of their chemistry in future episodes.”

The following episode of “Good Casting” airs on Might 18 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

Atone for the most recent episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)