Choi Kang Hee And Lee Sang Yeob Steal Glances At Each Other During Work In “Good Casting”

SBS’s newest Monday-Tuesday drama “Good Casting” not too long ago launched stills of Choi Kang Hee and Lee Sang Yeob in character.

“Good Casting” is an motion comedy about three gifted feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who have been compelled to turn out to be pencil-pushers till sooner or later, they get the prospect to exit into the sector once more on an undercover mission.

Spoilers

During final week’s premiere, Baek Chan Mi (Choi Kang Hee), Im Ye Eun (Yoo In Younger), and Hwang Mi Quickly (Kim Ji Younger) got the mission to catch Michael Lee, a global industrial spy who precipitated the demise of one among their fellow brokers. In order to do that, the three feminine brokers infiltrated the goal firm, Ilkwang Hello-Tech.

In the upcoming episode, the three brokers will start their undercover mission in earnest. Baek Chan Mi is in disguise as the brand new secretary, however her actual job is to stay near the corporate’s CEO, Yoon Seok Ho (Lee Sang Yeob). In the brand new stills, the 2 of them are noticed on the firm restaurant collectively, avoiding one another’s gaze awkwardly however stealing glances at one another in secret.

The awkward ambiance begins to soften away, nonetheless, after they sit on the identical desk and share a small smile. The 2 of them met prior to now at a cram college, however it’s unclear whether or not they bear in mind their previous connection or the way it will have an effect on their present-day relations.

This scene was filmed on the firm restaurant within the SBS Prism Tower within the Mapo district of Seoul. The 2 actors ate the actual meals served on the restaurant and have been impressed by its style. As soon as filming started, nonetheless, they immersed themselves into their characters and exhibiting the delicate shifts of their relationship.

The manufacturing employees acknowledged, “After efficiently infiltrating the mission location, Choi Kang Hee, Yoo In Younger, and Kim Ji Younger’s cowl missions will decide up in pace. Please stay up for seeing whether or not these brokers will be capable of surpass everybody’s expectations and get well their earlier glory.”

“Good Casting” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, test out the most recent episode of “Good Casting” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)