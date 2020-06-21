Choi Kang Hee Expresses Admiration For “Good Casting” Co-Stars Lee Sang Yeob, Kim Ji Young, And Yoo In Young

Choi Kang Hee not too long ago expressed admiration and gratitude for her “Good Casting” co-stars Lee Sang Yeob, Kim Ji Young, and Yoo In Young.

In an interview with SPOTV Information, Choi Kang Hee commented, “Kim Ji Young and Yoo In Young are individuals from whom I acquire energy simply by seeing their faces.”

“Good Casting,” which got here to an finish on June 16, starred the three actresses as proficient Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS) brokers. Sooner or later, after being pressured to be pencil-pushers for a very long time, they get the prospect to exit into the sphere once more on an undercover mission.

In her function as Baek Chan Mi, Choi Kang Hee performed a personality with many stereotypically masculine traits and behaviors, rewriting the narrative for girls in a humorous and distinctive method. She commented, “The bathe scene, amongst others, felt very out of the odd. It was the identical for [Kim] Ji Young’s character. The stereotypical roles of husband and spouse that you simply usually see in dramas had been reversed.”

Choi Kang Hee continued, “The world that Chan Mi, Ye Eun, and Mi Quickly needed to endure felt common. Regardless that they had been secret brokers, they nonetheless felt it was their duty to get married as soon as they reached a sure age, no matter their work. The drama touched on these emotions in a comedic method, in a way that was becoming for every character. I ponder whether it was that advantage of the drama that was capable of consolation viewers via laughter and relatability.”

The actress later expressed how a lot she had loved working with Kim Ji Young and Yoo In Young, commenting, “I used to be most energetic once I was with them. They felt like my comrades in a scenario of life and loss of life. They gave me a lot help via their existence alone.”

Choi Kang Hee additionally talked about her on-screen romance and chemistry with Lee Sang Yeob. In “Good Casting,” Lee Sang Yeob performed Yoon Seok Ho, Baek Chan Mi’s boss and former tutor from 15 years prior.

The actress commented, “There have been bloopers for our even crying and preventing scenes as a result of we couldn’t cease laughing. There was a scene the place Lee Sang Yeob needed to make my coronary heart flutter, and he informed me to not fear about it as a result of he would make my coronary heart flutter when the time got here. Is there anybody whose coronary heart wouldn’t flutter when listening to him say that? He’s actually like a child.”

She additionally in contrast Lee Sang Yeob to a calf, explaining, “It would simply be me, however I fell for Lee Sang Yeob once I first noticed him as a result of his pores and skin tone was so fairly. Once you have a look at him intently, he seems to be like a calf moderately than a pet. His eyes are so sort.”

As “Good Casting” was fully pre-filmed earlier than it aired, Choi Kang Hee remarked, “Because it was pre-produced, we had loads of time. There have been lots of missions, however I used to be capable of movie them comfortably and benefit from the course of”

Lastly, the actress commented, “I need to thank director Choi Young Hoon and author Park Ji Ha for giving me the function of Baek Chan Mi. I additionally need to thank our viewers for believing in us and watching us till the top.”

In case you missed it, try the finale of “Good Casting” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)