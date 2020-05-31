Choi Kang Hee Fights For Her Life Against Ax-Wielding Lee Sang Hoon In “Good Casting”

Prepare for an exhilarating face-off on the following episode of “Good Casting”!

On Might 30, the SBS drama unveiled a sneak peek of its action-packed upcoming episode. In the newly launched stills, spy Baek Chan Mi (performed by Choi Kang Hee) and Tak Sang Gi (performed by Lee Sang Hoon) get right into a violent life-or-death battle on a yacht.

Initially, the nimble Baek Chan Mi succeeds in overpowering Tak Sang Gi, twisting his wrist and seemingly gaining the higher hand within the battle. Nonetheless, the tables quickly flip, and within the subsequent set of photographs, Choi Kang Hee runs for her life down the dock as an ax-wielding Tak Sang Gi chases after her.

Notably, Choi Kang Hee filmed the complete motion scene and not using a stunt double, throwing herself into her performing and impressing everybody on set together with her power and stamina.

The producers of “Good Casting” remarked, “Baek Chan Mi’s willpower to catch the actual Michael is larger than ever. The eventful plot will proceed to unfold with one unpredictable and surprising occasion after one other, so please tune in to the upcoming 11th episode.”

The following episode of “Good Casting” will air on June 1 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, compensate for the newest episode of the drama with English subtitles under!

