Choi Kang Hee, Lee Sang Yeob, And Cha Soo Yeon Have Tense Confrontation In “Good Casting”

Choi Kang Hee, Lee Sang Yeob, and Cha Soo Yeon are locked in a tense confrontation within the upcoming episode of SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Good Casting.”

“Good Casting” tells the story of three proficient feminine brokers on the Nationwide Intelligence Service who had been compelled to grow to be pencil-pushers till in the future, they get the possibility to exit into the sphere once more on an undercover mission. Choi Kang Hee performs Baek Chan Mi, who might not have the very best persona however is the best agent, Lee Sang Yeob is Ilkwang Hitech CEO Yoon Seok Ho, who tries to uncover the key of his father’s sudden dying, and Cha Soo Yeon performs Shim Hwa Ran, Yoon Seok Ho’s ex-wife who was as soon as in a wedding of comfort with him.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Shin Hwa Ran discovered one thing fishy about Baek Chan Min and Yoon Seok ho, and employed somebody to tail the 2 as they launched into a enterprise journey. Baek Chan Mi confronted off agains the mysterious man who was chasing them, and she or he was shocked to search out Shim Hwa Ran’s enterprise card within the course of.

The upcoming episode is ready to comply with a tense confrontation between the three of them. Shim Hwa Ran storms into Yoon Seok Ho’s workplace, and the 2 are in the course of having a critical dialog when his secretary, Baek Chan Mi, walks in. Shim Hwa Ran glares at her and when Baek Chan Mi falls, Yoon Seok ho goes to assist her however is stopped by Shim Hwa Ran. Baek Chan Mi is aware of that Shim Hwa Ran had her and Yoon Seok Ho adopted, Shim Hwa Ran is aware of Baek Chan Mi’s actual identification, and Yoon Seok Ho is standing between the 2 ladies, and viewers are curious to know what is going to occur subsequent.

The manufacturing employees said, “Choi Kang Hee, Lee Sang Yeob, and Cha Soo Yeon wanted barely any directing or rehearsals to drag off the right scene as they’re are all veteran actors. The trio’s confrontation will throw a brand new wrench into issues and lift stress for the second half of the drama, so please anticipate it.”

The upcoming episode of “Good Casting” will air on Could 25 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Meet up with the most recent episode beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)