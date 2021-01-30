Choi Kang Hee Shares Funny Story About Why She Couldn’t Get Close To Kim Hee Sun

On January 30, Choi Kang Hee, Kim Younger Kwang, and Eum Moon Suk, the celebs of the upcoming drama “Hey, Me!“, appeared on JTBC’s “Ask Us Something.”

In the course of the episode, the solid talked about that Choi Kang Hee was well-known for trying youthful than her age. (The actress was born in 1977 and is 43 in worldwide age.) In response, she shared a narrative about how her “younger face” saved her from getting near fellow actress Kim Hee Sun.

“I feel that in case your chin and philtrum are brief, then you definitely look youthful,” Choi Kang Hee stated. “I met Kim Hee Sun on set as soon as and she or he requested, ‘How outdated are you?’ in casual speech. [Because Korean distinguishes between formal and informal speech, the implication is that Kim Hee Sun thought Choi Kang Hee was younger than her.] I stated formally, ‘We’re the identical age,’ and after that, she didn’t converse to me a lot. So we couldn’t develop into shut.”

Kim Hee Sun and Choi Kang Hee starred collectively within the 2001 movie “Wanee & Junah.”

Additionally on the present, Kim Younger Kwang shared how a mistake changed into a fortuitous probability for him throughout his modeling profession. “I was positioned on the very finish of a trend present, however I walked slower than the opposite mannequin,” he stated. “On the finale of a present, all of the fashions stroll on the runway collectively earlier than it ends, however I used to be too late and was restrained from going up. However all of a sudden the designer pushed me from behind and instructed me to go up. I went up later than everybody else and ended up being the one one on the runway.”

