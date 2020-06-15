Choi Kang Hee’s Rage Bubbles At The Surface As She Aims Her Gun In “Good Casting”

SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Good Casting” has launched new stills of Choi Kang Hee experiencing a myriad of feelings as she holds somebody at gunpoint.

Spoilers

“Good Casting” is an motion comedy that tells the story of ladies working within the Nationwide Intelligence Service (NIS). Choi Kang Hee performs the position of Baek Chan Mi, a black operative for the NIS who goes undercover to catch Michael Lee (Kim Yong Hee), an industrial spy who led to the demise of her co-workers.

The new stills present Baek Chan Mi lastly coming nose to nose with Michael Lee, the particular person she’s been chasing all this time, to arrest him. She goals her gun at him and her eyes are stuffed with anger and sorrow that’s able to explode out. Her rage in opposition to him is palpable as she appears to be like into the eyes of a person whose greed and ambition led to her fellow brokers’ lives being misplaced.

The manufacturing workers shared, “The upcoming episode would be the end result of Choi Kang Hee’s onerous work. She has getting ready an incredible motion sequence that may go away viewers in awe. Please preserve watching because the remaining episodes will proceed to maintain viewers on the perimeters of their seats.”

The second-to-last episode of “Good Casting” is ready to air at 9:40 p.m. KST on June 15. Meet up with the newest episode beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)