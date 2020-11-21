Choi Sung Won’s Agency States Actor Is Receiving Treatment For Leukemia

Choi Sung Received is at present present process therapy for leukemia.

The actor was identified with acute leukemia in Might 2016 and was declared cancer-free in December 2016. He returned to appearing in 2017, however he is now on the hospital to obtain therapy for leukemia as soon as once more.

On November 20, his company shared, “Choi Sung Received was not in a scenario the place he was fully cured. He participated in dramas and musical as a result of his well being acquired quite a bit higher. He’s at present present process therapy, and though his situation isn’t good, it’s not something severe.”

In June, he was a part of the musical “Chami,” however he dropped out early attributable to well being points. Since then, his well being declined, and he went again to getting therapy. In the course of the time, a supply from his company defined, “He dropped out of ‘Chami’ as a result of he couldn’t take part till the tip. He’s not in a severe situation, however he isn’t wholesome sufficient to be appearing.”

Choi Sung Received debuted in 2010 by means of the musical “Whereas You Had been Sleeping,” and he participated in varied performs, musicals, and dramas ever since. He’s principally recognized for his function in “Reply 1988,” and his final drama was “Psychopath Drama.”

Wishing Choi Sung Received a speedy restoration!

Watch Choi Sung Received in “Reply 1988”:

