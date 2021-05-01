Choi Tae Joon, Sooyoung, And Chansung Talk About Taking On Rom-Coms, Playing K-Pop Stars, And More

On April 30, the drama “So I Married the Anti-Fan” held a press conference via Naver NOW with director Kang Chul Woo and cast members Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and 2PM’s Chansung. Choi Tae Joon appeared via video as he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a public service worker.

“So I Married the Anti-Fan” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected romance that blooms between a top K-pop star named Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) and his No. 1 anti-fan, a magazine reporter named Lee Geun Young (Sooyoung). Chansung co-stars as JJ, Hoo Joon’s rival.

In the video interview, Choi Tae Joon said, “I am least confident in singing and dancing. Since a K-pop star has to be good at singing and dancing at their core, I had a lot of fear [in taking on this role]. I was nervous every time I had to film a stage scene, but Sooyoung and Chansung watched over me and helped me relax with jokes. They helped me out a lot.”

Sooyoung said, “I did this drama because I really wanted to do a rom-com. Choi Tae Joon and I knew each other from university, so I trusted him and knew that we could have good discussions. Both of us are playful and know a lot about comedy, so we matched well.”

Choi Tae Joon added, “Sooyoung was one year my senior at school. She used to say that it would be funny if we worked together later and it really is funny now. I liked that we didn’t need time to adjust to each other because we were already close. We would have phone calls to ask each other for advice about acting. It was a comfortable shoot.”

Chansung, who plays a villainous role, said, “The title and theme felt fresh, and the role itself was appealing, so I decided to star in the drama. The character is very different from me in real life. I think that if we were similar, it would be a big problem for my career. I thought a lot about how to play a character who has a crooked perspective on life.”

Sooyoung said, “I think it’s been a long time since we had a drama based on the world of K-pop. Since the drama has me and Chansung, I think viewers can be assured that the K-pop aspects of the drama are true to the historical record. The idea of marrying an anti-fan is intriguing, so I think viewers will have fun with that. There’s also a lot of variety mixed into the drama.”

