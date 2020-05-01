Choi Won Young Shares What Drew Him To Upcoming Drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar”

Choi Won Young talked about his new drama “Mystic Pop-Up Bar”!

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” is predicated on a well-liked webtoon and tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (outside ingesting institution). Hwang Jung Eum performs the ill-tempered proprietor Wol Joo and BTOB‘s Yook Sungjae performs the harmless part-time worker Han Kang Bae. They go to clients of their desires as a way to assist them resolve their issues. Choi Won Young can be enjoying Chief Gwi, the supervisor of the pojangmacha who’s accountable for taking good care of any miscellaneous affairs.

Choi Won Young first met the director of the drama Jeon Chang Geun in 2006 by his debut drama “She Smiles.” He shared, “Director Jeon Chang Geum is the one who laid out the primary stepping stones for me to have the ability to act on TV, and it established the basis that allowed me to endure nicely till now. Subsequently, I made a decision I needed to take part after I heard he could be directing the drama.”

Along with having a reference to the director, Choi Won Young had additionally beforehand labored with Hwang Jung Eum in “Kill Me, Heal Me.” He stated, “Whereas laughing, crying, comforting, and supporting one another, we filmed whereas having a refreshing and enjoyable time.”

In regards to the upcoming drama, Choi Won Young shared, “Once I take a look at a venture by its script, I take into consideration what it’s attempting to convey.” He defined that the drama included attention-grabbing tales about folks’s relationships with each other.

Choi Won Young additionally talked affectionately about his function. He revealed, “Though he could seem insignificant as he works on the pojangmacha and not using a huge presence and whereas being handled poorly and bossed round by Wol Joo, he’s truly an essential and mandatory character.”

The actor defined that Chief Gwi has many sides to him and added that his character enjoys sporting rolled-up pants or jumpsuits whereas working on the pojangmacha. He elaborated, “With a purpose to match the function of the pojangmacha supervisor, I put concentrate on the character defending and taking care of Wol Joo and Kang Bae in addition to sustaining stability.”

The actor proceeded to explain Chief Gwi as somebody who’s idealistic and crammed with love for different folks. As well as, he additionally possesses superb abilities that shine when confronted with hazard. Lastly, Choi Won Young wrapped up his ideas by conveying that “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” can be a drama viewers can get pleasure from comfortably. He shared, “The script, which I learn whereas laughing as if I had been studying a webtoon, calmly displays on the profundity of human affairs. I’ll be awaiting viewers at ‘Mystic Pop-Up Bar,’ which can supply a glass to them to drive away the exhaustion and stress from their tiring on a regular basis lives.”

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” premieres on Might 20 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

Within the meantime, watch Choi Won Young and Hwang Jung Eum in “Kill Me, Heal Me” under:

