Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi To Reunite In New Romantic Comedy Drama

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi have been confirmed to star in Studio N’s first unique drama “Us That 12 months” (literal title)!

The upcoming drama “Us That 12 months” is a romance comedy that portrays the sophisticated emotions of a pair that breaks up saying, “It was an terrible time with you, and let’s by no means meet once more!” Nevertheless, the documentary they filmed 10 years in the past in highschool all of the sudden features reputation, and so they’re forcibly introduced collectively in entrance of the digicam as soon as extra.

Choi Woo Shik will probably be enjoying Choi Woong, who seems to be an immature free spirit, however he brings out his sincerity when he finds one thing he desires in life for the primary time. After starring within the Academy successful movie “Parasite,” Choi Woo Shik is at present impressing viewers along with his considerate and pleasant nature on the tvN selection present “Youn’s Keep.”

Kim Da Mi will tackle the position of Gook Yeon Soo, whose best life objective was to position No. 1 throughout her college days. Now, she’s attempting to grow to be an grownup whereas residing life fiercely and adjusting to actuality with a wound in her coronary heart. After receiving reward as a “monster rookie” for her movie “The Witch,” Kim Da Mi rose to fame by way of her most up-to-date drama “Itaewon Class.”

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starred within the movie “The Witch” collectively, and this time, they’ll be starring in a classy romance drama that portrays the present technology’s desires, love, lives, and progress by way of a relationship that spans throughout 10 years. The brand new unique drama could have 16 episodes and begin manufacturing within the second half of the 12 months.

Studio N, which has efficiently produced webtoon-based dramas similar to “Strangers from Hell” and “True Magnificence,” will quickly be diving into their first unique undertaking “Us That 12 months.” The studio will concurrently produce an unique drama and a webtoon for “Us That 12 months.” The drama will characteristic the primary leads as adults whereas the webtoon will probably be a prequel that depicts their highschool days. The webtoon will probably be serialized by way of Naver Webtoon. Not like earlier codecs wherein the drama was produced after the webtoon, plans for the “Us That 12 months” drama will come first, and the webtoon will probably be serialized on the identical time that the drama airs, introducing a brand new type of multi-platform content material. In addition to unique tasks, Studio N is planning on producing various fascinating content material throughout totally different genres and kinds of media.

