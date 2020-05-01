Choi Woo Shik Shares What Made Him Realize His Popularity After “Parasite,” How The “Wooga” Squad Reacted To His New Movie, And More

Choi Woo Shik talked about his new movie “Time to Hunt,” reactions from his family and friends, and extra!

The actor’s current movie “Time to Hunt” premiered on April 23 after its launch was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the movie, Choi Woo Shik performs Ki Hoon, considered one of 4 mates who’re on the run after pulling off a heist in a dystopian South Korea.

When requested why he selected to be part of the movie, Choi Woo Shik responded, “It was a facet of me I couldn’t present everybody earlier than. I used to be additionally excited to see the method of how the film could be made along with the director and the remainder of the forged.”

The actor mirrored on his character within the movie. “The approach I seemed within the movie was a very good match for Ki Hoon,” he commented. “At first I used to be anxious about my hair type. The image that the director gave me for reference was an image of Leonardo DiCaprio when he was younger and enjoying a rebellious character, so I used to be anxious as a result of it was very completely different from me.” He laughed as he added, “Nevertheless, it appears to have come out alright within the movie, so I’m happy.”

Specifically, all through the movie he needed to act out the concern of being relentlessly chased by the particular person looking him.

He mentioned, “After the opening a part of the movie I typically needed to act horror-struck and nervous, so I anxious about the way to present that concern in numerous methods. I believed it might be bizarre if I saved making the identical face, so I made a decision on a stage of concern for every scene. However finally, greater than me deciding the extent of concern, it was the sweaty make-up that had a higher impact.”

All through his profession, Choi Woo Shik has performed quite a few characters which can be tinged with the unhappy and pitiful aura of youth.

“My need to behave grows stronger when the character’s feelings go up and down like a curler coaster,” the actor defined. “I don’t play youthful characters on goal, however I feel there’s a number of appeal in with the ability to present how they develop and develop. When that character grows up, I get below the phantasm that I’m rising up with them as properly. Similar to Director Bong Joon Ho informed me, ‘You look unhappy,’ I feel the picture fits me as properly.”

The actor talked about his ideas on future productions. “I’ve gotten extra anxious in regards to the subsequent manufacturing,” he confessed. “My need to behave properly retains getting stronger, so I’ve began considering, ‘Will I have the ability to categorical this properly?’”

Choi Woo Shik additionally commented that following the worldwide success of “Parasite,” he’s been receiving extra love than he’d ever anticipated. “I’m at all times so grateful,” he mentioned.

“My Instagram follower depend elevated lots,” he mentioned. “At first, that’s what made it really feel actual probably the most. I’d had Korean followers earlier than too, however instantly when ‘Parasite’ grew to become fashionable world wide, my follower depend shot up lots.”

He added, “The extra superb factor was {that a} well-known American soccer participant despatched me a message cheering me on and an American actor despatched me a message too. I used to be actually amazed.”

He shared that his mates overseas have all loved “Time to Hunt” and his dad and mom are additionally pleased with him, which makes him really feel like a very good son.

The actor was then requested how his mates within the “Wooga” squad (Park Web optimization Joon, BTS’s V, Peakboy, and Park Hyung Sik) had reacted to his movie.

He replied, “One of many benefits of a movie being on Netflix is that individuals can watch it if even when they’re busy and may’t go to a theater. My busy mates additionally took the time to look at it. They complimented me lots. I swear lots within the movie and I feel that was spectacular for them.” He defined with amusing, “They saved mimicking my strains and teasing me.”

On what he’s been as much as not too long ago, the actor commented, “Lately I’m sending in a number of audition tapes, and I’m in talks for a Hollywood movie. I feel it’d occur this 12 months but it surely’s not but sure. My most important precedence is to work exhausting in Korea, and I hope my abroad followers will help me much more.”

