Choi Woo Shik Talks About His Strengths, Making Friends As An Actor, And More

Choi Woo Shik gave off a refreshing vibe for Cosmopolitan’s new difficulty!

The actor collaborated with the journal to have fun a brand new fruity perfume. With all the set coated in grapefruits, Choi Woo Shik commented that he had particularly loved the shoot.

Within the interview that adopted, Choi Woo Shik talked concerning the stress he receives in taking up his roles following the success of “Parasite.” He defined, “It could be a mislead say that I don’t really feel pressured. It was such a very good expertise, and wouldn’t the actors and employees all hope to discover a venture to transcend that?” He added that he was in a position to overcome the stress by “having fun with the method and dealing with pleasure.”

On his energy as an actor, Choi Woo Shik selected with the ability to painting characters in a shiny and playful method. He defined, “I wasn’t an actor that was aggressive within the area of look. However I used to be in a position to act out being vigorous in probably the most pure means. I’m the sort that pulls from my life experiences once I act. So earlier than, I used to drag from the happiness inside me to tackle these completely happy roles. Lately, I believe I discuss with different points too. Everybody has twin sides to them. Lately, I really feel snug with being someplace that’s not completely shiny.”

Really, it has been reported that Choi Woo Shik struggled with insomnia prior to now as a consequence of his huge worries. He described that this can be a results of shiny folks additionally having that a lot of a darkish facet to them. By explaining that that is how most individuals are in actual life, he additionally acknowledged that expressing these various sides add depth to his characters.

Trying again on his profession, Choi Woo Shik needed to point out the particular folks he met alongside the way in which. He stated, “As a result of the probabilities of assembly new persons are low while you’re an actor, you often kind private relationships on set. The method of working with these nice folks is all the time thrilling. The film ‘Practice to Busan’ is very engraved in my thoughts as a very good reminiscence. Earlier than then, it was all the time a problem for me of the right way to work together with folks on set with out feeling intimidated. When filming that film, I might discuss our careers with Jung Yu Mi, Gong Yoo, Ahn So Hee, and Ma Dong Seok. We might even discuss probably the most random issues. When there are seniors that work to make that sort of setting for rookie actors like me, their presence alone means loads. And there’ll come a time once I play that position too.”

Choi Woo Shik shared insights on his newer works “The Policeman’s Lineage” and “Wonderland” as effectively, saying, “In ‘The Policeman’s Lineage,’ I used to be in a position to expertise stronger characters that I hadn’t been in a position to specific earlier than. In ‘Wonderland,’ I made quite a lot of good reminiscences working once more with actors that I actually like. Aside from the outcomes, I can say with confidence that I as an actor genuinely loved the method of partaking in these two initiatives. So please stay up for it.”

Wrapping up the interview, Choi Woo Shik really helpful the tune “Child Powder” by Jenevieve to encourage these feeling down as a consequence of COVID-19. He defined, “It’s a tune that makes you are feeling such as you’re touring. I hearken to it whereas I drive.”

