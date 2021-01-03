Choi Woo Shik Talks About Working With Jung Yu Mi, Opens Up About Past Struggles, And More

Choi Woo Shik just lately participated in a pictorial for Vogue Korea!

Within the accompanying interview, the actor spoke concerning the dizzying 12 months he had as he jumped forwards and backwards between filming schedules for his newest movies and attending the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony along with his fellow “Parasite” forged members, the place the movie took dwelling 4 Oscars in complete. He recalled, “I wrapped up filming in Korea at daybreak and hopped on a airplane to the US. half-hour after my arrival, I had gotten prepared on the lodge and gone to the awards ceremony. It virtually felt like a dream, not solely due to the time distinction, but in addition due to the ambiance.”

When the interviewer talked about that he spoke as if he had been nonetheless dreaming, Choi Woo Shik replied that profitable an award on the twenty sixth SAG (Display Actors Guild) Awards was an particularly dream-like expertise. “The director at all times stated that he hoped that the actors themselves could be acknowledged. He stated that he needed nothing greater than to win an award on the SAG Awards,” he stated.

Shifting on to debate his more moderen works, Choi Woo Shik expressed his pleasure to disclose a unique aspect of himself in his upcoming movie “The Policeman’s Lineage.” He defined, “Reasonably than trying sturdy on the surface, my character is one who’s stable and unbreakable on the within. I actually needed to do job.”

Choi Woo Shik additionally revealed his cause for participating within the upcoming Netflix movie “Wonderland,” saying that he was impressed by the director Kim Tae Yong after watching his 2006 movie “Household Ties.” He added, “Regardless of who you ask, they’ll let you know that the director is a gentleman. He’s the very best listener. He at all times listens fastidiously to what the actors need to say.”

When requested about his shut ties with Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik shared that they spent a couple of months dwelling collectively since they needed to movie many scenes for “Wonderland” within the countryside. He additionally beforehand labored with the actress on the tvN selection present “Summer season Trip,” and the pair are additionally set to look in “Youn’s Keep,” the brand new spin-off format of “Youn’s Kitchen.”

Choi Woo Shik had nothing however admiration for Jung Yu Mi as he described her appearing type and the way her strategies made him replicate on his personal appearing as effectively. “I need to change into an actor who turns into immersed of their function and feels their feelings as they act, similar to Jung Yu Mi,” he stated.

Choi Woo Shik then shared a private story to clarify why he selected to look on calm and comfy selection exhibits like “Youn’s Kitchen” and “Summer season Trip.” Though he didn’t really feel a lot stress when he first started appearing, he confessed that he slowly started to lose curiosity within the course of. He confessed, “I even developed insomnia after getting weighed down by my want to do a greater job and reside as much as the expectations of others.”

He continued, “Whether or not it’s by movies or dramas or selection applications, I needed to benefit from the course of and change into glad in order that I can do what I really like for a very long time.”

He additionally confessed that whereas he may have taken a break when he was going by a droop, he knew that he wouldn’t have identified what to do along with his free time. When the interviewer introduced up his phrases from a earlier interview, “I take pleasure in work greater than relaxation,” Choi Woo Shik agreed as he added, “There have been ups and downs.”

Mentioning the movie “Set Me Free,” Choi Woo Shik talked about that there was a time the place he thought it could be his final movie. “I used to be planning on wrapping factor up and returning dwelling,” he recalled. “Nevertheless, it was by ‘Set Me Free’ that I gained some self-confidence and new doorways opened. If I simply believed in myself, I may have stopped being so hasty, however I couldn’t do this on the time. Nevertheless, I’ve gotten significantly better since then.”

Choi Woo Shik revealed his love for touring as he stated, “I just like the mountains, however just lately I’m drawn in by the ocean. As an alternative of going to see a particular location, I like journeys the place I can simply wander round in nature and eat meals within the neighborhood. I actually hope the time comes once more the place we are able to all eat in-flight meals and benefit from the odor of a tour bus.”

He additionally shared his want to go tenting along with his associates as soon as the COVID-19 scenario ameliorates. When requested what he likes about tenting, Choi Woo Shik emphasised the depth of expertise that the slow-paced exercise brings. “Once you go tenting, there’s actually nothing to do,” he defined. “You hear attentively to one another and share private tales that you just couldn’t deliver your self to share earlier than.”

After getting into his thirties, Choi Woo Shik stated that he hasn’t seen any massive modifications. “I nonetheless really feel like I’m 25 or 26. I’m attempting to behave like that on goal,” he shared. “Since I’m the sort to fret about a variety of issues, I do know that I’ll find yourself creating extra issues if I acknowledge my very own age. Everybody round me sees me as being in my thirties although. I’ve been informed to begin taking care of my well being and to get a check-up.”

He then added that he locations extra significance on psychological well being over bodily well being. “After I lie all the way down to sleep, the within of my head turns into loud,” he confessed. To achieve management of his ideas, he stated that he focuses on his present work as an alternative of worrying concerning the future.

Choi Woo Shik additionally famous the consequences of meditation, which he first tried with Jung Yu Mi on the set of “Summer season Trip.” “After I appeared within the mirror that point, I appeared vibrant. Once you assume optimistic ideas and follow gratitude, your face modifications,” he stated. “I’m form of lazy, however I need to attempt to meditate extra. It’s a reduction to seek out extra methods to maintain myself.”

