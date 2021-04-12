Choi Ye Bin, Kim Hyun Soo, And Jo Soo Min Talk About Their On-Screen Moms And How “The Penthouse” Prevents Spoiler Leaks

The celebs of “The Penthouse” talked about what occurred behind the scenes of the hit drama!

On the April 11 broadcast of SBS’s “Tiki taCAR,” actors Choi Ye Bin, Jo Soo Min, and Kim Hyun Soo appeared as visitors and talked about their drama.

Relating to her on-screen mom Kim So Yeon, Choi Ye Bin shared, “She’s a very nice particular person. She was thoughtful whereas filming, and despite the fact that there have been loads of combating scenes, I truly acquired power.” She added, “She additionally gave me a birthday reward. It was fragrance.”

Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun commented, “Kim So Yeon is legendary for having an awesome character within the leisure business. She periodically got here to volunteer on the group reduction middle I labored at. She took care of the staff, made donations, and did loads of good deeds.”

Jo Soo Min shared about her on-screen mom Lee Ji Ah, “She gave me plenty of meals to eat, and he or she liked me even once I was mendacity down within the coffin.”

Kim Hyun Soo revealed that she went to the set on the day of Eugene’s birthday to have a good time regardless of not needing to be there for filming. She defined, “I acquired loads of assist, so I actually needed to congratulate her on set.” Kim Hyun Soo added, “There have been too many combating scenes in season one. I might immerse myself even higher as a result of she took care of me and handled me affectionately like an actual mom.” Afterwards, Kim Hyun Soo, Choi Ye Bin, and Jo Soo Min sang S.E.S.’s “I’m Your Lady” collectively.

Moreover, the three actresses talked about how the drama prevented spoilers. Jo Soo Min defined, “After I went to movie the scene by which Ro Na (Kim Hyun Soo) dies for season two, they gave me the script for simply that scene. That’s why I believed Ro Na would die, so I used to be actually stunned when she was alive whereas I used to be watching TV.” Kim Hyun Soo additionally added, “I believed I used to be actually useless.”

Tak Jae Hoon commented, “There’s no must be disillusioned that you just died then,” and Kyuhyun added, “The viewers don’t consider Min Seol Ah (Jo Soo Min) died even after her post-mortem.” Jo Soo Min shared, “There’s a concept that Min Seol Ah’s soul entered Seol Tang (Min Seol Ah’s canine).”

Choi Ye Bin shared, “Every of our scripts have totally different numbers. To stop leaks, the scripts are numbered so we are able to inform whose script it’s. That’s why we preciously treasure them.”

