Choi Yeo Jin Starts Her Thrilling Plan To Seduce Her Best Friend’s Lover Kyung Sung Hwan In “Miss Monte-Cristo”

Upcoming KBS drama “Miss Monte-Cristo” launched a brand new set of stills of Choi Yeo Jin and Kyung Sung Hwan!

“Miss Monte-Cristo” is a revenge drama a few lady who comes near dying when her life is destroyed by the buddies she trusted most. After making up her thoughts to take revenge on those that betrayed her, she returns to reclaim the life that was stolen from her.

Lee So Yeon stars as Go Eun Jo, Choi Yeo Jin stars as Oh Ha Ra, and Lee Da Hae stars as Joo Se Rin. The three have been finest associates whereas they have been nonetheless younger and harmless, however their pure friendship modified as they grew up. Oh Ha Ra turned jealous of Go Eun Jo’s lover Cha Solar Hyuk (Kyung Sung Hwan), whereas Joo Se Rin was jealous of Go Eun Jo’s expertise. In the top, the 2 virtually drove Go Eun Jo to her dying.

In the latest sneak peek on the upcoming drama, Oh Ha Ra appears decided to seduce Cha Solar Hyuk. Oh Ha Ra is carrying an alluring costume, and she or he sends Cha Solar Hyuk a seductive look. Cha Solar Hyuk appears flustered by her simple makes an attempt to tempt him. This scene foreshadows an ominous prelude to a devastating revenge drama brought on by the complicated love triangle between Go Eun Jo, Oh Ha Ra, and Cha Solar Hyuk.

The drama’s manufacturing crew shared, “Please tune into ‘Miss Monte-Cristo,’ which can reveal every thing about how Oh Ha Ra and Cha Solar Hyuk’s relationship will change Go Eun Jo’s life.”

“Miss Monte-Cristo” premieres on February 15 at 7:50 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

Take a look at a teaser with English subtitles beneath:

