Choi Yoo Hwa And Lee Ji Hoon Lock Eyes With Mysterious Intentions In “River Where The Moon Rises”

“River Where the Moon Rises” has shared a glimpse of a second between Choi Yoo Hwa and Lee Ji Hoon!

Spoilers

In the drama, Lee Ji Hoon performs Go Geon, a common who longs for Pyeonggang’s (Kim So Hyun‘s) coronary heart, and Choi Yoo Hwa performs Hae Mo Yong, a strong girl who chases after Go Geon.

Beforehand, the 2 characters tried to determine one another’s motives. Hae Mo Younger shared she wasn’t in love with Go Geon, and Go Geon said he wasn’t ready for Pyeonggang. Nevertheless, neither of them believed one another’s phrases. Hae Mo Younger grew to become confused when Go Geon used her background to threaten her but took pity on her. Moreover, he informed her he would go away his coronary heart unlocked, and it will likely be fascinating to seek out out their true emotions for one another.

In the newly launched stills, Go Geon and Hae Mo Younger get shut sufficient to share a kiss. First, Go Geon burns a mysterious scroll as Hae Mo Younger intently watches him. The two enclose the gap between them, and Hae Mo Younger’s eyes are teary as she gazes up at Go Geon. Viewers can stay up for how their relationship will progress within the upcoming episode.

Episode 13 of “River Where the Moon Rises” will air on March 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

