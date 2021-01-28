Choi Yoo Hwa Becomes A Mysterious And Manipulative Woman In Upcoming Drama “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s new historic drama “River Where the Moon Rises” launched the primary set of stills of Choi Yoo Hwa!

A reinterpretation of a traditional Goguryeo people story, “River Where the Moon Rises” will inform the well-known love story of Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) and On Dal (performed by Ji Soo).

In the drama, Choi Yoo Hwa might be Hae Mo Yong, who is set to manage Goguryeo and play with it as she desires. She is a lady with a wonderful face, a meticulous persona, a particular energy to foresee the longer term, and a giant secret of her personal.

In the brand new stills, Hae Mo Yong exudes a mystical aura, which is additional enhanced by her enchanting look. Her eyes are intense with a touch of mischievousness, and so they appear to penetrate by means of the whole lot and everybody. Her outfit can be eye-catching. Because the adopted daughter of Hae Ji Wol (Jung In Kyum), one of the crucial highly effective males of Goguryeo, she owns distinctive clothes and jewellery that reveals the dignity of the Hae household. She’s going to have the ability to pursue her ambitions with the assistance of her adoptive father’s energy, and she’s going to dominate Goguryeo along with her mysterious, manipulative methods.

The manufacturing crew shared, “Hae Mo Yong’s secret will enormously have an effect on the event of the drama. As it’s such an essential position, Choi Yoo Hwa and the manufacturing crew are creating Hae Mo Younger with extraordinary ardour. Please stay up for Hae Mo Younger’s sturdy impression within the drama, and we ask you to attend for the premiere of ‘River Where the Moon Rises.’”

“River Where the Moon Rises” premieres on February 15 at 9:30 p.m. KST and might be out there with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

