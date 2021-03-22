Choi Yoo Hwa Tries To Figure Out If Lee Ji Hoon Knows Her Secret In “River Where The Moon Rises”

Prepare for modifications in Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yoo Hwa’s relationship in KBS’s “River Where the Moon Rises”!

Beforehand on “River Where the Moon Rises,” Go Geon (performed by Lee Ji Hoon) first met Hae Mo Yong (Choi Yoo Hwa) when he visited her apothecary for details about the newly returned Pyeonggang (Kim So Hyun). Since then, the 2 characters have sought one another out at any time when they wanted one thing, however they’ve additionally remained cautious of each other: whereas utilizing one another for their very own ends, each have been cautious by no means to indicate the opposite all of their playing cards.

Nevertheless, on the most recent episode of the drama, Go Geon saved Hae Mo Yong’s life after the Cheonjubang assassins came upon that she was secretly a spy for Silla. Seeing her in peril, Go Geon got here to her rescue—however the incident left Hae Mo Yong nervous that Go Geon had found out her secret.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” have teased that the dynamic between the 2 characters will evolve within the drama’s upcoming episodes, which can function a tense assembly by which Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong try to suss out one another’s motivations.

In newly launched stills of their furtive assembly, Go Geon secretly seeks Hae Mo Yong out at evening at her apothecary. Seated throughout from her, he gazes intently into her eyes, as if making an attempt to learn her thoughts. In the meantime, Hae Mo Yong efficiently hides her nerves as she returns his gaze together with her ordinary nonchalant air.

The producers of “River Where the Moon Rises” commented, “Go Geon and Hae Mo Yong, who’ve been utilizing one another up till now, are starting to develop delicate new emotions for each other. Nevertheless, each of them have extra essential targets at hand: for Go Geon, that aim is Pyeonggang, and for Hae Mo Yong, it’s Silla.”

“The two characters’ entanglement is much more difficult by the truth that neither of them reveals all of their true interior emotions, and their relationship will make the latter half of ‘River Where the Moon Rises’ much more enjoyable to look at,” they continued. “Please present a variety of curiosity within the harmful chemistry that Lee Ji Hoon and Choi Yoo Hwa will painting on display screen.”

To discover out why Go Geon seeks out Hae Mo Yong—and the way issues will change between the 2 characters—tune in to the following episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” on March 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, compensate for the drama with subtitles beneath:

