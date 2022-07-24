Cholito Simeone is close to being transferred to a great Italian

Giovanni Simeone comes from being one of the top scorers in Serie A (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The transfer market in Europe continues and several teams move to reinforce their squads for next season. This is the case of Napoli, a club that is one step away from finalizing the landing of Giovanni Simeonethe great figure of Hellas Verona.

“Simeone, Spalletti’s new bomber”, titled the newspaper The Matino about the imminent signing of the eldest son of the Cholo Simeone, current technical director of Atlético Madrid, to the team whose great idol is Diego Armando Maradona.

The negotiations would be so advanced that Gabriele Cioffi, coach of the yellow blue, decided not to summon him for the friendly match against Hoffenheim of Germany at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The Veneto institution, which bought former River Plate and Banfield for an amount close to 10 million euros from Cagliari, aware of this situation, opted to buy French center-forward Thomas Henry (5 million from Venezia) and sign the Bosnian Milan Djuric (free from Salernitana) to make up for his loss.

The newspaper reports that His signing would be around 20 million euros, between a fixed amount and bonuses. The only thing that remains is to finalize the departure of the squad of Italian Andrea Petagna Forward, who would have the recently promoted Monza as his new destination.

The Cholito He comes from having his best season in Serie A. The 27-year-old striker, who previously passed through Genoa, Fiorentina and Cagliari, scored 17 goals (none from penalty) and provided 6 assists on his team last season, which allowed him to be the tournament’s fourth leading scorer alongside Tammy Abraham. He was only surpassed by Lautaro Martínez (21), Dušan Vlahović (24) and Ciro Immobile (27).

In this way, Simeone will compete for a place in the consideration of Luciano Spalletti with the Nigerian Víctor Osimhen. The other attackers on the team are wingers Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Adam Ounas.

Napoli, which finished in third place last season (seven behind champion Milan) and will play the next Champions League, has so far added Cameroonian central midfielder André Zambo Anguissa (15 million to Fulham), Uruguayan left-back Mathías Olivera ( 11 million to Getafe), Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10 million to Dinamo Batumi) and Norwegian central marker Leo Östigard (5 million to Brighton).

