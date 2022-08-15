Cholito Simeone, new reinforcement of a great from Italy: the numbers of the operation

After shining in Hellas Verona Giovanni Simeone ended up in Napoli (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The transfer market in Europe continues and several teams move to reinforce their squads for next season. This is the case of Napoli, a club that reached an economic agreement with Hellas Verona to get the services of Giovanni Simeonewho is in Villa Stuart for a medical check-up.

The eldest son of Cholo Simeone, who is within the orbit of soccer players closely followed by Lionel Scaloni for the Argentine national team, is one step away from making a great leap in his career if he successfully passes the relevant studies. The Italian press maintains that the operation it will be a loan with a charge of 3.5 million euros and a purchase option of 12 million that will become mandatory if some objectives are met, such as those from the South qualifying for the next Champions League or the number of goals scored by the former River Plate and Banfield.

The Veneto institution, which bought the Argentine after standing out in Cagliari, aware of this situation, opted to buy the French center forward Thomas Henry (5 million from Venezia) and sign the Bosnian Milan Djuric (free from Salernitana) to make up for his loss .

The Cholito He comes from having his best season in Serie A. The 27-year-old striker, who previously passed through Genoa, Fiorentina and Cagliari, he scored 17 goals (none from penalties) and provided 6 assists, which allowed him to be the fourth top scorer in the tournament alongside Tammy Abraham. He was only surpassed by Lautaro Martínez (21), Dušan Vlahović (24) and Ciro Immobile (27).

In this way, Simeone will now compete for a place in the consideration of Luciano Spalletti with the Nigerian Víctor Osimhen. The other attackers on the team are wingers Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Adam Ounas.

Napoli, which finished in third place last season (seven behind champion Milan) and will play the next Champions League, has so far added Cameroonian central midfielder André Zambo Anguissa (15 million to Fulham), Uruguayan left-back Mathías Olivera ( 11 million to Getafe), Georgian striker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10 million to Dinamo Batumi), Norwegian central marker Leo Östigard (5 million to Brighton) and Korean defender Min-Jae Kim (18 million to Fenerbahce).

The Italians, despite these movements, continue to be active in the transfer market and have Argentine Giovani Lo Celso and Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas in their sights. This Monday they will have their official premiere in Serie A, when they visit the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium to precisely face Hellas Verona.

