Cholo Simeone has coronavirus again: Spanish football is on alert for an outbreak of cases

Spanish football lives for hours in a state of alert as a result of an outbreak of coronavirus infections in different campuses of the first division that could jeopardize the normal development of La Liga in the midst of the new wave that is hitting Europe and different parts of the world. One of the last known cases was in Atlético de Madrid with five positives in the tests, among which is the Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone.

“After the league break, all the squad and members of the coaching staff of our first team underwent PCR tests, according to the La Liga protocol, in which Simeone, Koke, Griezmann, Herrera and João Félix have tested positive for COVID-19. They all know found asymptomatic and isolated in their respective homes, strictly complying with the recommendations of the health authorities ”, reported the Spanish club.

The Cholo He was on vacation for a few days in Punta del Este (Uruguay) with his family and when he returned to Spanish lands, the mandatory test was carried out that detected that he has coronavirus again. The 51-year-old coach had been infected in September 2020 when the club reported that he was also “asymptomatic”.

However, these cases in the Mattress they are not isolated. The Spanish championship is going through moments of concern. Barcelona reported in the last hours that the footballers Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho y Ez Abde They tested positive for the tests carried out, so the number of affected reaches up to ten infected, taking into account that they recently contracted the disease Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti, Gavi, Jordi Alba, Clément Lenglet, Dani Alves y Alejandro Balde.

The outlook for Xavi is complex because if the injured are added Ansu Fati, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite y Sergi Roberto plus the suspended Sergio BusquetsOnly 10 professionals are available for the next game on Sunday, January 2, against Mallorca for the 19th date of the tournament.

Among those 10 footballers available, only 7 are field players: Marc-André Ter Stegen, Neto, Iñaki Peña, Gerard Piqué, Ronald Araujo, Óscar Mingueza, Eric Garcia, Riqui Puig, Frenkie de Jong and Luuk de Jong. Keep in mind that there is also the case of Yusuf Demir, who is not training with the first team since the board allowed him to withdraw until he resolved his departure from the club.

Real Madrid, for his part, announced yesterday that Courtois, Valverde, Camavinga and Vinicius Jr. they were positive in the tests carried out.

According to the count made by the newspaper Mark, there are more than 130 soccer players affected by COVID-19 among the first and second division teams among which stands out the Elche with 12 positives in the tests and the Rayo Vallecano with 17, which evaluates asking for the postponement of the game with Atlético de Madrid.

Against this background, the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System decided to reduce the maximum capacity of the stadiums of the main football categories with 75% of the seats covered in disciplines that have outdoor venues. While closed stadiums, such as basketball or futsal, may host up to 50% of its total capacity.

