Cholo Simeone spoke of the conflict with Rodrigo De Paul after his appearance at an event with Tini

Diego Simeone spoke of the conflict with Rodrigo De Paul

After being part of the tour of the United States with the Argentine national team, Rodrigo DePaul He was left in the eye of the storm in Madrid as a result of a video that went viral on social networks where he was seen accompanying his partner, the singer Tini Stoessel, at an event in Miami. The scandal was linked to the footballer asked to join Atlético training later due to a “health problem of his father”according to the newspaper Brand. However, he appeared in the United States during that award show.

While the rumors grow by the hour, Diego Pablo Simeon He touched on the subject publicly for the first time in the preview of the duel against Girona for the 8th round of the Spanish League. “The other proper name of the last days was Rodrigo De Paul, there was a lot of talk during the week. I don’t know if you have been able to talk to him, if he has given his explanations and others… If any action is going to be taken and how is the player’s situation”, asked a Spanish journalist at the press conference.

“Nothing to comment on, simply resolve the situations internally as we have always resolved them. Of course, yes, we have spoken with Rodrigo, it is normal… he is a player of ours, important for the team and we need him to be well with the team”briefly stated the Cholo.

Simeone acknowledged that he spoke with De Paul after what happened (Photo: Reuters)

These statements are in line with what was said by the president of the club, Enrique Cerezo, days ago. “Well, what I am going to tell you is a very clear thing, that it is an issue between him and us. And I think that everything has already been said., said before the journalistic insistence. “It is a matter of him and us. What happens outside of here, no one is more interested in than him and us, ”she repeated.

Beyond this brief assessment of what happened with the 28-year-old player, Simeone did not make clear the striking decision he made against Bruges for the Champions League. Although he added him to the bench after not having been able to have him called up against Sevilla, the DT left him sitting and didn’t even send him to warm up. Punishment or tactical decision? “De Paul thought it was his turn to warm up to go in. He got up thinking it was his turn but the coaching staff ordered him to sit down again”, reported the journalist from Brand David Medina.

Until this conflict, De Paul had participated in all the parties of the mattress in the season either as a starter or coming off the bench. He was from the start in four presentations –in which he contributed a goal–, although he also jumped onto the pitch in another four games after starting as a reliever. This Saturday, from 11.15, Atlético will receive Girona with the desire to get closer to the top of the championship. Will DePaul be there?

The video of discord: Rodrigo De Paul with Tini Stoessel in the Latin Billboards after requesting a license from Atlético Madrid

