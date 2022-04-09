Cholo Simeone surrendered to Vasco Aguirre in Mallorca’s victory: “He took us to his game”

Vasco Aguirre beat Diego Pablo Simeone in Mallorca vs Atlético de Madrid (Photo: Albert Gea/REUTERS)

Soccer dictated a capricious destiny for the career of Javier Aguirre. In less than a month, the Basque fell against Atlético de San Luis, when he directed the powerful team of the Rayados de Monterrey, but managed to beat the mighty Atletico Madrid in his second game in charge of the modest Mallorca in Spanish soccer. The result gave an air of hope to the island team and the coach was recognized by Diego Pablo Simeone.

In the press conference after the match played at the Son Moix Stadium, the cholos recognized that the Atlético de Madrid did not give its best matchbut gave credit to the tactical approach that mandated the Basque Aguirre his players on the field of play.

“We didn’t have a good game. The rival took us to his game, to the game that was best for him to win the match and we could not break that closed, orderly and correct defense that the rival had, ”he declared before the media.

