Cholo Simeone’s proposal against Manchester City generated a wave of memes

The duel of styles between the Manchester City of Josep Guardiola and the Atletico Madrid of Diego Simeone converted to Champions League quarter-final series that has both as protagonists in one of the most attractive of this instance. Social networks were turned on from minute zero: the cholos was targeted by the conservative proposal that he made at the beginning.

To accompany goalkeeper Jan Oblak, the cholos opted for a defensive line with five men made up of Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Reinildo and Renan Lodi. In the middle, he stopped Marcos Llorente, Koke and Geoffrey Kondogbia, while Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix started on offense. After a quarter of an hour of complement, he sent Ángel Correa, Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha to the field. Just before Kevin De Bruyne’s 1-0, Guardiola had also made a triple change: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus they entered for Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gündogan and Raheem Sterling.

In the previous one, Guardiola had valued Simeone’s work and denied his supposed defensive mentality: “I think that after seeing Atlético de Madrid there is a bad conception of the way he plays. He is more offensive than people think.” The Catalan strategist added: “He doesn’t like to take risks in the set up but after that he has quality and plays really well in the final third. They don’t want to take risks but when the ball is in our side… I’m not going to name the quality players they have, how competitive they are. They know what to do perfectly depending on where the ball is on the pitch, it depends on the rhythm of the game, they always find the exact way to play”.

And Simeone had returned courtesies: “I say again, I’m glad to see Manchester City play.” And he insisted: “Both Manchester City and Atlético Madrid have very good squads, very complete, with very good footballers, with different characteristics, but with a lot of personality and with a lot of hierarchy”.

The match ended 1-0 in favor of Manchester City at the stadium Etihad. Atlético Madrid will seek to recover in the rematch, which will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

