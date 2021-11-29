Choosing GOTY is never easy and less so in 1997, a year full of unforgettable video games

Choosing a favorite from such a catalog is almost impossible. Meet the titles that filled us with joy that year.

By Axel García / Updated 29 November 2021

Let’s imagine a 1997 where it corresponds to us to crown the best video game of that year. Instead of dealing with the newest installments around numerous platforms, such as The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Doom Eternal, we would have to judge those video games with which we spent hours, days and even unforgettable years during our childhood .

The following year, 1998, it was not far behind in releases, and we already consulted the titles that captivated us during those 12 months. This time we will repeat the experiment, with games that we wanted to mention on that occasion, and we will put them in your deserved place.

Final Fantasy VII (January 31, 1997) The adventure of Cloud and company may have many years on its back, but today, it is one of the most renowned titles. The announcement of its remake in 2015 captivated millions, and now we await its second part. GoldenEye 007 (25 / agosto / 1997) The FPS par excellence according to many players, and a title that could not be missing in any Nintendo 64 library. The campaign was enjoyable, but the true essence of the title is hidden in its multiplayer mode. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter (February 28, 1997) Another FPS for Nintendo 64, this time with a wild touch. Tal’Set, the protagonist, became a legend among the Turok community, and although the saga does not sound like it used to, this installment remains beloved among fans. Mario Kart 64 (February 10, 1997 in NA) Need more proof that the Nintendo 64 had a great library? Mario Kart 64 was, unlike Super Mario 64, a game dedicated to multiplayer. Technically a 1996 release, it came out of Japan until 1997. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (20/marzo/1997) Instead of focusing on the Belmont family, in this installment we control Alucard, son of the villain that the community had already fought in previous installments. Along with Metroid, this title catapulted the creation of a genre. Grand Theft Auto (28/noviembre/1997) The GTA phenomenon began in 1997, and although the first title was criticized for its graphics, it triumphed in almost everything else, and became a commercial success. A trip to the past that every fan should take at least once. Tomb Raider II (November 21, 1997) The second installment of Tomb Raider is, to this day, considered one of the best among its passionate community. The gameplay and story bases were polished in this sequel, and Lara felt more alive than ever. Diablo (January 3, 1997) Although the second installment of Diablo is at the highest pillar of this Blizzard saga, the first title is not far behind. This game laid the foundations for a subgenre of RPG with solid gameplay, and more than addictive. Fallout (October 10, 1997) Another title that fell into the shadows of top installments in the franchise, but retains the credit of being a smash hit in 1997. All of Fallout’s foundations began here, including its post-apocalyptic setting. Star Fox 64 (27/abril/1997) The first game on the SNES revolutionized by seeking to open up to the 3D landscape, but it was Star Fox 64 who finally achieved that dream. Although its history is short, it has multiple missions that boost its replayability.

Did you play them all? What is your favorite? There will always be a difference of opinion, but if something is true, it is that all these mentioned games left their Mark in the industry, and many gamers still enjoy them to this day, as if they were released just a few days ago. Obviously, we were missing a few in such a vast year, so feel free to share your own experience in 1997.

