Choosing Mobile Devices for Gaming

Gaming is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world right now and it keeps getting bigger with the improvement of technology. The joy that was once exclusive to the gaming consoles of arcade cubes, Nintendo handheld devices, Windows PC, Xbox, and PlayStation is now also prominent on mobile devices. There are many platforms such as the Google Play Store, and App Store.

Back then, software for phones and tablets are designed to work using weak specs. This is why so many mobile games are too simplistic that only children can enjoy them. Nowadays, mobile devices are improved to support high-end video games.

This is why there is an abundance of marketing materials directed towards gamers! If a company wants to sell their phone, they will be in partnership with Moonton so they could display Mobile Legends: Bang Bang or with Mihoyo so they can show-off how smooth it runs Honkai Impact 3rd! If your phone can run those games then you can enjoy HD quality versions of simpler games like Angry Bird or slots and card games from Casinodays!

Knowing What to Look For in a Phone or Tablet

Advertisements will always try to show the best qualities of their product. Since false advertising is illegal and ruins the brand image, one can trust a promotion to some degree. Simply take note of what they claim that the device can do and make a list of the things that they didn’t mention.

If you use the device for playing video games, then your only concerns are GPU, CPU, RAM, display size, and storage. These are the same aspects that people try to improve for building a Windows PC. The OS is also important because mobile OS improve too often.

OS – Operating Systems

There are two leading operating systems when it comes to mobile devices and those are Android and iOS. Both of these can perform in the same way, but developers need to spend resources so their programs can work for both OS. For that reason, either one can have an earlier patch over the other.

Most developers favour iOS because most users willing to pay for premium services use Apple devices. Android, however, is available in almost every mobile brand that is not Apple. This includes high-end devices from Samsung to the cheapest smartphone you’ll find in a local store.

It is also important to know which version of the OS you will be using. Newer software that is released today may not be compatible with versions that are a decade old. It is also difficult to replace the operating system because some hardware cannot support newer versions. Always aim for the latest version if you can afford it.

GPU – Graphics Processing Unit

The GPU is the first thing you need to check, especially since most games now use 3D animation with shading, tracing, and particle effects. Most phones also always have strong CPU but weak GPUs but never the other way around. The naming conventions for GPUs can be confusing but the version with the highest number is usually the most powerful. For example, Snapdragon 800 or more is more powerful than their 200s series. Be sure to ask the clerk what brand is being used in a device you are interested in.

CPU – Central Processing Unit

The CPU is a lot easier to understand. It is only important to understand how many cores it has. For example, the phone will say it has ‘dual-core’, ‘quad-core’, or ‘octa-core’. The one with the greater number of cores is more powerful than those with less. If you plan on playing video games for your device, then you cannot settle for anything less than quad-core. The CPU also dictates the device’s clock speed. Most games need a minimum frequency of 2.0 GHz.

RAM – Random Access Memory

RAM is the easiest to understand. Just like with both CPU and GPU, more RAM means better performance. This determines how fast your device can operate and how much of your previous actions will be saved. Once it reaches its limit, your older actions will be either closed or refreshed so it can focus on the stuff you are currently doing.

Display Ratio

There are three things to consider when checking the display of a device. First is the physical size of the screen. Many games on mobile devices rely on touch controls which are user interfaces that act like gamepads. If the screen is too small, then it can be difficult to see the screen with your thumbs getting in the way. If it is too big, then it may be difficult to reach some buttons. This can be fixed by a third-party gamepad but not every game supports them.

The second thing to understand is the screen ratio. Most mobile devices now have a minimum of 720 x 1560 pixels with a 5:9 ratio which is already HD. This is an industry-standard now so you don’t need to worry about being offered a terrible deal.

The last thing that you need to know is the display type. There are many kinds and those are:

● TFT LCD

● IPS-LCD

● Capacitive LCD

● OLED

● AMOLED

● Super AMOLED

They are not required by any software so you don’t have to worry about incompatibilities. However, they may affect your experience. Certain types tend to reflect too much light which actively blocks you from seeing the screen outdoors. Some have better surfaces that reduce the risk of friction. Brands tend to use the same display screen for an entire series of mobile phones so it’s really not that important.

Memory

Of course, one of the most important parts of any gaming platform is the memory capacity. The device storage size determines how many games the player can have installed at a time. If there is not enough space, then they must let go of a game or a few pictures. One cannot prioritize storage because the GPU, CPU, and RAM are more important. This is why most phones have different versions whose biggest difference is the maximum memory size.

These differences are enough to lower the device’s price by thousands of Rupees. It’s not a problem for Android because they always have a slot for Micro SD. iOS devices never have this option.