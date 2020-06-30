Chorong Talks About Apink’s Longevity, Whether She’d Ever Date Publicly, Her New Movie, And More

On June 30, Apink’s Chorong sat down to speak about her new movie, her group, and extra!

Chorong will make her silver-screen debut within the upcoming movie “Delinquent Household” (literal translation), which tells the story of a lonely scholar named Yu Ri (performed by Chorong) whose solely buddy is music. An aspiring violinist, Yu Ri is pleasant to everybody and has a heat coronary heart, however her expertise and wonder make her a goal for her jealous classmates.

In her interview, Chorong shared her ideas on approaching her 30s and carrying a college uniform for her movie. She mentioned, “I nervous that it might really feel unusual or pressured since there’s a massive age distinction, however I didn’t concern myself an excessive amount of about performing in a college uniform.”

She continued, “I believed to myself, ‘Deal with Yu Ri. A college uniform is simply garments anyway.’ That was earlier than I turned 30 years outdated [in Korean reckoning]. In spite of everything, I did movie it once I was 28.”

Chorong revealed that though she doesn’t take into consideration her personal age a lot, the folks round her appear to speak about it so much. She mentioned, “Actually, I bought shocked once I turned 25 and my members made enjoyable of me, saying that my age was half of 50. I felt like I bought harm by that, however not likely. After that occurred, it doesn’t have an effect on me a lot.”

She added, “It’s pure to age as every year passes. I get by as a result of the Apink members are younger.”

Chorong additionally talked about that her stamina is best in her 30s than it was in her 20s. She shared, “Round my debut, I didn’t handle my physique. Being the chief at a younger age, I didn’t know handle my stress, and my eating regimen was irregular.”

Chorong continued, “My physique was in actually dangerous form. I went to the hospital so often that our CEO nagged me about it.”

She mentioned, “I began to handle my physique after considering that I shouldn’t be like this as I’m working, so I began to eating regimen for my well being. After working laborious to train constantly, I’m extra energetic throughout observe. That occurred as I paid extra consideration to my health as time went on. Now, I can dance rather well.”

Later, Chorong responded to a declare that Apink followers suspect that Chorong can’t date publicly because the chief. She mentioned, “That’s not true. If something, the youngest in our group will get on the older members’ case about it. Hayoung says to us, ‘Even should you date, don’t get caught.’ She takes care of us even when a member has a kiss scene.”

She continued to speak about Hayoung and mentioned, “I inform her jokingly, ‘Hayoung, what’s fallacious? I’m 30 years outdated,’ however Hayoung cares about that so much. I believe it’s as a result of she is aware of our followers may get harm as a result of we talk with them a lot.”

Chorong then shared her stance on public relationship. “The members would all have completely different opinions, however personally, if I find yourself relationship, I’d do it privately,” she mentioned. “It’s good to this point quietly. Wouldn’t it’s good to take action should you’re not going to announce your marriage?”

She added, “It’s good once you’re relationship, but when there are articles on the breakup, I believe I’d be harm.”

When jokingly requested if she speaks from her expertise of relationship privately, Chorong mentioned, “I’m very cautious. I’m on the good age the place I needs to be relationship, however it was laborious for me to really accomplish that.”

Chorong additionally responded to the current variations in attitudes towards idols relationship publicly. She mentioned, “There are good issues about it. After all celebrities would want to contemplate their followers, so wouldn’t it’s essential to this point properly in order that your followers received’t get harm? Even when the connection is revealed, there are followers who nonetheless help their favourite celebrities in order that they received’t have their emotions harm.”

Chorong talked about what her followers suppose. She revealed, “There are feminine followers who inform me, ‘Chorong, please date. I would like you to be pleased with the individual you like. Your happiness is a precedence,’ and there are followers who don’t like that. These are issues I’ve to handle alone.”

Subsequent, Chorong expressed her gratitude to the Apink members for his or her tight-knit relationship and longevity as a bunch. The interviewer talked about that Apink is a high woman group and not using a single rumor about not getting alongside and mentioned that the members suppose it’s all due to Chorong’s management.

Chorong humbly responded, “I’m very grateful you set it that manner. I believe we’ve all gotten thus far with the identical purpose in thoughts. I’ve acquired loads of assist from them.”

She continued, “The members are often the kind to overtly speak about what’s on their minds. It’s very wholesome. At first, that felt a bit tough for me as a result of I wasn’t precisely the identical manner, however as time went on, that turned an incredible supply of energy, and I’m grateful for it.”

Chorong added, “The members helped me out so much on the issues I struggled with as a frontrunner.”

She additionally talked about the place Apink is headed. “Since Apink has been lively for a very long time, we’re slowly beginning to do issues we’ve wished to do and attempting our hand at new challenges. In that regard, the members are the largest supply of energy for one another. After all, we additionally inform one another that we should proceed selling with Apink.”

Chorong commented, “Apink is what gave me the best energy to maintain holding on for a protracted time frame, and it’s what is going to assist me to take action sooner or later.”

On the subject of her upcoming movie, Chorong shared how her Apink members reacted after the screening for “Delinquent Household.” She mentioned, “The members cheered me on so much, and Hayoung made enjoyable of me. She mentioned that taking part in the violin actually doesn’t match me. She tried to assist me really feel much less nervous by joking that my violin efficiency is awkward.”

Chorong mentioned, “They instructed me so many supportive issues. I believe I actually was in a position to really feel much less nervous after seeing my members. Every thing felt unfamiliar once I was on the movie screening alone, however as soon as I noticed my members, I felt extra comfy.”

As a ultimate thought, Chorong revealed how Yoon Bomi reacted. Chorong mentioned, “Moderately than saying that I used to be just like my character, Bomi mentioned, ‘I believed you wouldn’t look good taking part in a darkish position that’s quiet and heavy, however you suit your character so much higher than I believed.’ I believe she was trustworthy with me.”

Chorong’s movie “Delinquent Household” premieres on July 9. Try a poster for the movie right here!

Within the meantime, watch Chorong within the internet drama “Particular Legal guidelines of Romance”!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)