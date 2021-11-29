Chorus showcases his intense space combat in an extensive action-packed video gameplay

The frenetic game of ships prepares for its imminent launch by showing its main mechanics.

Any fan of games space fighting You must already be counting down the days to the release of Chorus, the single-player title that leads us to a gloomy future, where our protagonist, Nara, will face a dark past at the controls of la Forsaken, an intergalactic ship with a conscience of its own.

Chorus blew us away at Gamescom 2020 and we’ve been keeping track of him ever since. At 3DJuegos we were able to talk with the German team at Fishlabs and try a demo of the game, receiving a pleasant surprise with an arcade title full of energy and charisma. On this occasion, it was IGN who shared a Extensive gameplay of the frenzied action of the game.

We can see suffocating fighting in closed spacesIn the video we can see many of their main mechanics, in addition to impregnating us with its immersive combat system. We see some of the skills as “hunting rite“, in which we can teleport to flee from or pursue a target. Some more classic maneuvers such as the tonel.

Some surprise indoor settings, where the action becomes much more claustrophobic and we will have to be much more aware of the elements that surround us. The video ends by showing some of the progression options that the game will allow us when it comes to improve our Forsaken. We will take flight next December 3 en Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC PS4 y PS5.

