Chris Barrie on Red Dwarf’s future after The Promised Land: “I think there’s one thing…”

Red Dwarf particular The Promised Land soared onto screens again in April following a break of over two years for the sci-fi sitcom, scoring big scores – however what does the future maintain for the sequence following that record-breaking episode?

Talking to RadioTimes.com to advertise the DVD and Blu-ray launch of The Promised Land, Rimmer actor Chris Barrie revealed that whereas there’s no “official phrase” but on Red Dwarf’s future, there is perhaps “one thing” within the works.

“I don’t think there’s any official phrase however I think from what he [series writer/director Doug Naylor] advised me… properly, I don’t know what I ought to say actually, I think you’d higher discuss to [Doug] – however yeah, I think there’s one thing…” Barrie stated.

He added: “There’s actually the need from our aspect and hearsay has it the need from different sides which can be vital in the entire course of to do extra. However there’s nothing concrete.”

Again in April, Naylor admitted that he would “like to do extra” feature-length specials after The Promised Land, with Barrie echoing these feedback. “I think I’d most likely love to do one other particular,” he stated. “Whenever you do a particular, it’s equal to a few half-hours, whereas if you’re doing a sequence, it’s six half-hours and that does take it out of you.

“The shorter shoot time in the intervening time would swimsuit me, so yeah, a particular I think is preferable, and get to do a pleasant longer story once more so you possibly can discover extra.”

UKTV/Gareth Gatrell

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land was the newest outing for the present on Dave, which revived the sequence again in 2009 after the primary eight sequence had aired on the BBC.

Although its future is now as soon as once more wanting vivid, Barrie admitted that there was a time between the final BBC sequence in 1999 and the primary Dave outing Red Dwarf: Again to Earth when he feared he’d performed Rimmer for the final time.

“I at all times knew after sequence eight that Doug was eager to get it again on, whether or not as a function movie – I imply, that was the large thought within the early a part of this century, to have a function movie,” he recalled. “However you have been by no means far-off from some type of communication with the Red Dwarf workplace to say, ‘Guys, we’re almost there on this, we’re almost there on that’.

“Thoughts you, I suppose after we bought to about 2007 or someplace round there, 2006 or 2007, I believed to myself, ‘We haven’t executed the present for thus lengthy now, for eight years or no matter, it’s not going to occur once more’. However then lo and behold in 2009 it kicked off once more! And now I think we’re on the stage the place there’s the chance that they wish to do increasingly, so we’ll see!”