Chris Booker Heads to iHeartRadio’s Alt 98.7

Chris Booker, who spent greater than a decade on Entercom’s Los Angeles prime 40 outlet 97.1 Amp (KAMP-FM) earlier than exiting in February, is returning to the market — however through a crosstown rival.

Booker has been employed as the brand new afternoon host on iHeartRadio’s Alt 98.7 (KYSR-FM), changing Andrew Harms, who exited earlier this month to be part of Amazon Music as its U.S. rock and various programmer.

“I’m fairly certain that I now know what it’s like to make the All-Star workforce now that I work for iHeartRadio,” stated Booker in an announcement. “That is such an unimaginable alternative, and I’m so excited to work facet by facet with my associates Lisa and Woody. Let’s get it ALT 98.7!”

Booker is presently heard on Entercom’s New York various outlet Alt 92.3 (WNYL-FM), which he simply joined in September. It was his third tour of obligation on the frequency, having beforehand labored on the station within the 2000s when it was branded “92.3 Ok-Rock,” and “92.3 Free FM.”

At KYSR, Booker was recruited to iHeart by VP of rock and various Lisa Worden, who, as program director of Alt 98.7, has helped oversee the station’s rise within the Los Angeles rankings on the expense of Entercom’s legendary KROQ. (Worden spent twenty years at KROQ earlier than defecting to iHeart and KYSR in 2017).

“Our paths have crossed for a few years – principally at The 1975 reveals – and we lastly discovered the right alternative to work collectively,” stated Worden. “Chris is a professional with a knack for entertaining and an enormous ardour for Different Rock music. He’s an ideal match for ALT 98.7, and I couldn’t be extra excited for him to be part of the workforce!”

As Selection wrote in Might, Entercom’s determination to hearth KROQ’s longtime morning present and concurrently change the station’s music combine has led to an amazing decline within the station’s rankings.

Within the Nielsen Audio PPM rankings for November, KYSR averaged a 2.7 share within the Los Angeles market amongst individuals 6 and older, with a 1.1 million cume, whereas KROQ was far behind with a 1.7 share and 944,100 cume.

These adjustments got here after Entercom named Los Angeles senior VP of programming Mike Kaplan to take over as model supervisor of KROQ. Kaplan had already been away from, coincidentally, KYSR, to function Entercom’s various format captain; he additionally serves as model supervisor for WNYL.

Booker spent most of his tenure at 97.1 Amp because the station’s afternoon host; he switched to mornings in October 2019. His different stops embody Philadelphia’s Q102 and New York’s WNEW. He additionally hosts SiriusXM Pandora’s weekly “Thumb 20” present, and co-hosts the “Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker.”