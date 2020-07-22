Chris Colfer Pens Tribute to Naya Rivera

I’m unsure anybody on Earth might give Naya Rivera the tribute she deserves.

In truth, the method of shedding her has been such a nightmare, I discover myself questioning if Naya was even actual or if she was only a dream all alongside. How might a human being be that proficient, that hilarious and that lovely directly? How might one particular person be answerable for a lot pleasure and be the topic of so many great reminiscences?

When Naya sang, you possibly can really feel her soul resonating by way of your personal. Her voice would break your coronary heart in a single refrain, solely to rebuild it within the subsequent. Watching her carry out was like watching magic unfold earlier than your eyes. Naya didn’t simply sing a track. She introduced it to life. And with each observe, she uncovered the outdated sage dwelling inside her younger physique.

As an actress, Naya might inform an entire story with one expression. It didn’t matter how outrageous the plot was, she spoke with a lot authenticity, she made you consider each phrase she mentioned, and sometimes, you’d overlook she was appearing in any respect. Her heroic and groundbreaking portrayal of Santana Lopez on “Glee” impressed thousands and thousands of younger individuals world wide, particularly within the LGBTQIA group, and will probably be treasured for generations to come.

Naya additionally had a superhuman capability to memorize scripts. With one look, she would know all her traces and yours — which got here in helpful once you acted alongside her. Typically, I’d turn into so misplaced in Naya’s efficiency, I’d overlook I used to be within the scene along with her. Even when her character was tearing mine to shreds, I couldn’t assist however respect how brilliantly she delivered the insults.

When somebody is as proficient as Naya, saying she was additionally one of many funniest and most quotable folks that I’ve ever met appears like an exaggeration, nevertheless it’s absolutely the fact. Naya might defuse a bomb with a witty comment. Her comebacks and quips have been legendary, and I used to observe her round set, jotting down all the pieces she mentioned into my cellphone.

On notably tough days of filming, you may discover her exterior having fun with a cigarette in her brilliant crimson cheerleading uniform. She would increase an invisible glass and say, “To being function fashions!” or “Metropolis of goals, huh?”

Each time the “Glee” forged commiserated in regards to the demanding taking pictures schedule, Naya would immediately cheer us up with a line like, “Gosh, this internship blows!” or “Guys, we all know what we signed up for. The primary particular person to guess the mole will get the money.”

Even after an eighteen-hour day of singing and dancing, when mustering a smile felt inconceivable, Naya might make you chuckle out loud. As soon as, throughout a heated alternate between an actor and a director, I’ll always remember her turning to me with a cheeky grin and asking, “Is that this a foul time to inform somebody the DVD participant in my trailer isn’t working?”

As a pal, you possibly can speak to her about something. She was the cool older sister you went to for recommendation, to blow off steam, or to get the most popular tackle the newest gossip. Simply being in Naya’s presence made you are feeling protected and whatever the state of affairs, you knew she’d have your again. She was by no means afraid to rise up to authority, she at all times known as out mistreatment the place she noticed it and she or he at all times informed you the reality — even when it was onerous to hear.

For so long as I’ve identified Naya, the factor she wished most in life was to be a mom. She spent hours telling us what she was going to title her children, how she was going to costume them and all of the free babysitting she’d bamboozle out of us. When her son Josey was born in 2015, it was like a lacking piece of Naya had lastly arrived. Their connection was magnetic, their affection was radiant and I’ve by no means seen an individual look happier than when Naya gushed over her little boy.

Being a mother was maybe Naya’s best expertise of all, and as her remaining moments proved, Naya was a unprecedented mom till the very finish.

Naya leaves behind a void that solely Naya herself might fill. To have a pal like her, even briefly, is to be blessed past perception. She is a shining instance of the impression an individual can have when one lives fearlessly. Her loss is a tragic reminder to have a good time each second we probably can with the individuals we love as a result of the one factor we all know for sure about life is how fragile it may be.

To cite Naya herself, “Irrespective of the yr, circumstance, or strife, on a regular basis you’re alive is a blessing. benefit from immediately and on daily basis you might be given. Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Chris Colfer is a Golden Globe-winning, Emmy and SAG Award nominated actor, #1 New York Occasions bestselling creator, screenwriter and producer.