Chris Cornell Widow Sues Soundgarden, Says Group Declined $21 Million

The widow of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell has sued the surviving bandmembers once more, claiming that she was provided a $300,000 buyout that she considers “ludicrously low” and is looking for the group’s holdings to be professionally valued. Within the criticism, Vicky Cornell claims that the bandmembers declined her supply of $21 million for his or her curiosity within the band partnership, and in addition declined a separate supply of $16 million for the rights to the group’s recorded-music rights.

The criticism, obtained by Selection, claims that Vicky Cornell tried to settle the matter in December by providing the surviving bandmembers — Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepard — first $4 million every for his or her collective pursuits within the Soundgarden partnership, after which, when that provide was declined, $7 million every. It additionally claims that the group has refused to share knowledge concerning the partnership’s worth.

“This motion has been necessitated by the self-serving and heartless actions of the remaining members of the band Soundgarden, who’re in search of to rob from their former bandmate, Chris Cornell (“Chris”), his spouse (“Vicky”), and their minor kids, Chris’ legacy and life’s value, which has made them thousands and thousands of {dollars},” the strongly worded criticism begins. “The band members have knowingly provided solely an infinitesimal fraction of the true value of Chris’ curiosity in Soundgarden and sure associated entities by making a ludicrously low supply. And, they understand it. … This case pertains to, and seeks a judicial valuation of, Chris’ curiosity in Soundgarden (the band owned by the partnership of the identical title) and sure associated entities, together with SG Recordings, SMF, SG Productions, and LLM (collectively, the Soundgarden Associated Entities’).”

In response, a rep for Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepard replied to Selection: “As requested by the Property of Chris Cornell and as required by the legal guidelines of the State of Washington, the surviving members of Soundgarden submitted to the Cornell Property 4 months in the past a buy-out supply of the Property’s pursuits in Soundgarden calculated by revered music business valuation professional Gary Cohen.”

In accordance with a doc offered by the rep, Cohen has labored in an auditing capability in conditions involving the Beatles and EMI Music Publishing, the Rolling Stones and Sony and Abkco, Taylor Swift and Huge Machine Data, Miles Davis and Sony Music and dozens of others.

“Since then, the band members have continued to attempt to settle all disputes with the Cornell Property and of their a number of makes an attempt to settle, the band members have elected to supply a number of occasions greater than the quantity calculated by Cohen. This dispute has by no means been about cash for the band. That is their life’s work and their legacy.”

Vicky Cornell and the surviving members of Soundgarden have been at authorized odds for the reason that singer’s loss of life from suicide in 2017. She sued the bandmembers in 2019 over royalties and the rights to seven unreleased songs which are in various states of completion.