Chris Cox Returns as Facebook Product Chief a Year After Disagreement With Zuckerberg – Variety

It’s all water underneath the bridge, apparently: Chris Cox is coming again to Facebook as chief product officer, after his sudden departure in March 2019 over an obvious dispute along with his boss, CEO Mark Zuckerberg, over technique.

Cox, in asserting his return to Facebook in a publish Thursday on the social community, mentioned “it’s a totally different world now.”

“Facebook and our merchandise have by no means been extra related to our future,” Cox wrote. “It’s the place I do know finest, it’s a place I’ve helped to construct, and it’s one of the best place for me to roll up my sleeves and dig in to assist.”

Cox exited final yr after Zuckerberg outlined a new privateness imaginative and prescient for Facebook, setting plans for personal communications on the corporate’s apps to be absolutely encrypted. Facebook additionally intends to create a means for consumer content material and messages self-destruct after a sure time period. That evidently didn’t sit effectively with Cox, who wrote on the time that the privateness initiative is “a large challenge and we’ll want leaders who’re excited to see the brand new path by.”

Cox, who rejoins Facebook on June 22, mentioned the occasions of 2020 have “refocused us all, on a public well being disaster, an financial disaster, and now a reckoning of racial injustice. The world is unsettled, divided. Persons are struggling when issues have been already arduous.”

Zuckerberg, who reposted Cox’s message, mentioned solely, “I’m actually excited Chris is coming again to Facebook!”

Among the many urgent points at Facebook is how one can handle political speech.

The corporate has drawn criticism — together with from its personal workers — for deciding to take no motion on Donald Trump’s publish final month through which the president mentioned about protests in Minneapolis, “Any issue and we’ll assume management however, when the looting begins, the capturing begins. Thanks!” Twitter positioned a warning label in entrance of the identical publish, saying it violated coverage banning the glorification of violence. Zuckerberg mentioned the “looting and capturing” publish didn’t violate Facebook’s insurance policies forbidding incitement of violence, and he’s mentioned the corporate doesn’t need to “do fact-checks for politicians.” Facebook is now reviewing its insurance policies within the wake of the controversy.

In the meantime, the marketing campaign of Joe Biden, who’s the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, has urged supporters to signal an open letter calling on Facebook to take extra decisive motion to eradicate misinformation on the platform. That features a demand that Facebook fact-check political advertisements, one thing the social-media large has declined to do.

Cox first joined Facebook in 2005 as a software program engineer and helped construct the primary variations of key Facebook options, together with Information Feed. In 2008 he turned Facebook’s first VP of product, the place he constructed the preliminary product administration and design groups, earlier than being promoted to chief product officer in 2014 the place he had overseen all the firm’s household of apps: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

In line with Cox, whereas he was away from Facebook, “I refocused my time, spinning up local weather change initiatives, constructing progressive political infrastructure for this election yr, enjoying with my reggae band, and reconnecting with my household and kiddos.”