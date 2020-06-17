Chris D’Elia Accused of Sexually Harassing Youngsters, Denies Claims – Variety

Comic Chris D’Elia has denied claims of sexual misconduct.

D’Elia’s title started trending on social media on Tuesday night time after a number of ladies accused him of making an attempt to interact with them sexually. Some have been as younger as 16 on the time of the alleged encounters. Many of the ladies accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and trying to solicit nude pictures from them. The Twitter account @SheRatesDogs maintained a operating thread of many of the allegations.

“I do know I’ve mentioned and performed issues that may have offended individuals throughout my profession, however I’ve by no means knowingly pursued any underage ladies at any level,” D’Elia mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday to TMZ. “All of my relationships have been each authorized and consensual and I’ve by no means met or exchanged any inappropriate pictures with the individuals who have tweeted about me. That being mentioned, I actually am actually sorry. I used to be a dumb man who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my life-style. That’s MY fault. I personal it. I’ve been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I’ll proceed to do higher.”

D’Elia is primarily identified for his stand-up comedy, however has additionally had a quantity of onscreen roles. He starred within the NBC sitcom “Undateable,” which ran for 3 seasons. He additionally recurred in Season 1 of the hit ABC sequence “The Good Physician.” He’ll seem within the upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix movie “Military of the Lifeless,” which is at the moment in post-production.

He not too long ago starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, taking part in a comic who sexually abuses teenage women. He additionally had a visitor function within the Comedy Central sequence “Workaholics,” portraying a pedophile who pursues younger boys.