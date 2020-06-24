Chris D’Elia Dropped by CAA After Sexual Misconduct Allegations – Variety

Chris D’Elia is not repped by CAA, Variety has realized.

The information comes after D’Elia was accused by a number of girls of attempting to interact with them sexually by way of social media. Some had been women as younger as 16 on the time of the alleged encounters. Most of the girls accused him of sending inappropriate messages to them and making an attempt to solicit nude photographs from them. The Twitter account @SheRatesDogs maintained a working thread of lots of the allegations.

D’Elia denied the allegations in an announcement final week.

“I do know I’ve stated and accomplished issues that may have offended folks throughout my profession, however I’ve by no means knowingly pursued any underage girls at any level,” he stated. “All of my relationships have been each authorized and consensual and I’ve by no means met or exchanged any inappropriate photographs with the individuals who have tweeted about me. That being stated, I actually am actually sorry. I used to be a dumb man who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my way of life. That’s MY fault. I personal it. I’ve been reflecting on this for a while now and I promise I’ll proceed to do higher.”

A number of accusers additionally just lately spoke out in opposition to D’Elia in tales in each The Every day Beast and the LA Instances.

D’Elia is primarily recognized for his stand-up comedy, however has additionally had plenty of onscreen roles. He starred within the NBC sitcom “Undateable,” which ran for 3 seasons. He additionally recurred in Season 1 of the hit ABC sequence “The Good Physician.” He’ll seem within the upcoming Zack Snyder Netflix movie “Military of the Useless,” which is presently in post-production.

He just lately starred in Season 2 of “You” on Netflix, enjoying a comic who sexually abuses teenage women. He additionally had a visitor position within the Comedy Central sequence “Workaholics,” portraying a pedophile who pursues younger boys.

The episode of “Workaholics” that includes D’Elia was just lately pulled from Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Comedy Central’s platforms.

Whitney Cummings, who labored with D’Elia on her NBC sequence “Whitney,” spoke out in opposition to him over the weekend. Cummings described what she examine D’Elia as a “sample of predatory habits.”

“This abuse of energy is enabled by silence,” she stated. “Now that I’m conscious, I received’t be silent.”