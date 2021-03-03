Chris D’Elia Faces Child Porn and Exploitation Suit

Comic Chris D’Elia was sued on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting nude images from a 17-year-old woman.

In line with the grievance, filed in federal courtroom in Los Angeles, D’Elia sought and obtained greater than 100 express photos and movies from the woman over the course of a number of months.

The go well with additionally says he had urged the woman to return to one among his reveals, and then had intercourse together with her. Whereas they had been having intercourse, based on the go well with, he requested her age and she revealed that she was nonetheless in highschool. He responded that that was “scorching,” the go well with states.

Afterward, the go well with alleges that D’Elia continued to stress her to ship express images. The go well with additionally states that D’Elia would emotionally manipulate her, showering her with consideration when she complied, however threatening to chop her off if she refused.

The go well with accuses D’Elia of violating federal youngster pornography and youngster sexual exploitation statutes.

D’Elia was first accused of searching for express images from youngsters final June, after he appeared within the second season of “You” on Netflix. On the present, he portrayed a comic who sexually abuses teenage women.

On the time, D’Elia stated he “by no means knowingly pursued any underage ladies at any level.” However he additionally apologized for something he could have performed to provide offense, saying he had let himself get caught up in his personal life-style.

Final month, he launched a YouTube video acknowledging that “I do have an issue.” He stated he was “doing the work” to be a greater function mannequin to his son, and had been in restoration.