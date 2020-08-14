Chris D’Elia Replaced by Tig Notaro in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead

Comic Tig Notaro is changing Chris D’Elia in Zack Snyder’s zombie film “Army of the Dead,” Selection has confirmed.

Information of the recasting comes following allegations that D’Elia sexually harassed underage women. A number of girls, some as younger as 16, accused D’Elia of misconduct, together with sending them inappropriate and specific messages on-line. In wake of the allegations, he was dropped by his company CAA. D’Elia — a comic who lately appeared on Season 2 of Netflix’s teen drama “You” — has denied the accusations, calling all of his relationships “authorized and consensual.”

Netflix is releasing “Army of the Dead,” a caper movie that stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and Ana de la Reguera. The film takes place throughout a zombie outbreak and facilities on a band of army mercenaries who plan a heist on a Vegas on line casino. “Army of the Dead” is being billed as a “religious sequel” to Snyder’s 2004 movie “Daybreak of the Dead.” Snyder produced the movie beneath his Stone Quarry banner and co-wrote the screenplay with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold.

The film had accomplished capturing and was in post-production earlier than the pandemic hit in March and successfully shut down work on nearly all films and TV exhibits in growth. “Army of the Dead” will bear reshoots and use inexperienced screens, CGI and different particular results to seamlessly add Notaro to the manufacturing.

Notaro has launched quite a few Grammy and Emmy-nominated comedy albums, together with “Dwell” and “Tig Notaro: Boyish Woman Interrupted.” She has beforehand labored as an actress in Paramount’s comedy “Prompt Household” and Natalie Portman’s astronaut drama “Lucy in the Sky.”